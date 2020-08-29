INDEPENDENCE – The Trendy Tulip hosted another parking lot concert last Saturday with mixed results. Musician Donnie Heffernen played favorites for those in attendance but, due to inclement weather, the crowd was small.
Heffernen had a tip jar to collect funds for Fontana Park, represented by Buchanan County Conservation Board volunteer Diane Johnson. Johnson set up a tent and had a video presentation of Buchanan County park amenities as well as other brochures. She even brought along an ornate box turtle for kids to see and hold.
Next to the Fontana Park tent, Carla Weeks set up shop. Weeks promoted her CR Designs and Photos, which are also for sale inside The Trendy Tulip.
Due to the weather last week, another event will be scheduled.