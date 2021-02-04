How does an owl sneak up on its prey?
Owls are known for silent flight and can get within inches of their prey without them noticing. But how? Their feathers. When many birds fly, air rushes over their wings, creating noise. Owls have a couple ways to make flying almost silent.
Owl wing feathers have small barbs on their edges, which help break up air as it flows over the wings. These barbs reduce sound when owls fly at a steep angle, such as when going in to grab prey. In one of the accompanying photos, see an owl’s wing, which is magnified to show what the barbs actually look like.
Remaining sound is absorbed by down feathers on the wings, legs, and feet. These feathers absorb high-pitched sounds that prey may otherwise detect.
Owls also flap their wings slowly, which creates less sound, helping them sneak up on prey.
Scan the code to watch a video of an owl in flight.
Fun Owl Facts
- Owls are nocturnal which means they come out at night.
- Owls can turn their head 270 degrees, not 360 degrees like many people think.
- An owl’s ears are offset so they can hear on two different planes.
- There are nine owls that call Iowa home: Great Horned, Barred, Barn, Eastern Screech, Northern Saw-Whet, Long-Eared, Short-Eared, Snowy, and Burrowing.
- Great Horned Owls can prey on skunk because of the owl’s poor sense of smell.