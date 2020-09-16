Have you ever walked through a prairie in late summer or early fall? If you have, you know how diverse and dense they can get. Now imagine an area that is more diverse, dense, wet, and bouncy! What is being described is a fen.
Fens are actually pretty rare in Iowa, so to have one in your own “backyard” is pretty amazing. Join the Older Wiser Livelier Souls group at Rowley Fen, 2877 Lucas Avenue, on Monday, September 21, at 10 a.m. to learn more about fens.
These amazing places have some rather unique plants – like fringed gentians, turtleheads, Riddles goldenrod, and many more! Be sure to wear sturdy and waterproof shoes because the fen will probably be wet. There are also no maintained trails, so the group will not be on a path.
About Fens
Fens are different from many other wetlands because they are actually fed by groundwater instead of rain water or other sources. Since the ground is always wet and plant materials only partially decomposed at this point in the season, that leads to a buildup of a certain type of soil known as peat.
About OWLS
OWLS is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.” Due to the pandemic, everyone will be asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask when appropriate.