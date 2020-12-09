JAKWAY FOREST – Join a naturalist at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, at Jakway Forest, 2777 136th Street, Aurora, for an OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) program and discover why woodland management is important for our forests.
Prior to European settlement, wildfire was more common than today. Prairies, oak savannahs, and forests relied heavily on a wildfire going through and “cleaning” up the floor of the habitat.
Today, wildfire might be viewed a bit differently because it causes destruction along its path! Prairie areas are commonly treated with prescribed fire within Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) parks. From time to time, staff try to have a prescribed burn through the forest; however, it is usually not successful because of the flat topography. Instead of burning the woodlands, staff manage it mechanically and chemically.
Jakway Forest has one of the longest running active management plans in the state. Woodland management includes invasive species removal, planting and harvesting, prescribed burns, and more! The hike will take participants through a few different management areas. Fall is a great time to get outdoors and hike through the woods.
OWLS is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.” Due to the pandemic everyone will be asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask when appropriate.