ELKADER – OWLS, a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County, offers several programs each quarter. On Wednesday, June 23, starting at 10 a.m., the group will explore the Big Springs Trout Hatchery with Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Gary Siegwarth. The hatchery is located at 16212 Big Springs Road, Elkader.
Big Springs is the largest cold-water spring in Iowa. The movement of groundwater in the karst (limestone) dominated landscape of Big Springs is widely studied. Cold, fast-moving water is important to the survival of trout. The water flows through 24 outdoor “raceways” where the trout are fed and grown to catchable size.
To learn more about this amazing hatchery, join other OWLS on this trip to Elkader. Carpooling will be available and will leave from Fontana around 8:30 a.m.
Preregistration is required. Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events.”