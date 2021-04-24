AURORA – Buchanan County Conservation is inviting the public to Jakway Forest Campground at 2791 136th Street, Aurora, on Wednesday, April 28, for a morning of exploring Buchanan County’s largest upland woodland in search of wildflowers with the OWLS. The event starts at 10 a.m.
The group should see a wide variety of wildflowers, including wild ginger, trout lily, violets, bloodroot, and more. There will be plenty of time to take a close look at the blooms and all their beauty.
OWLS is a program for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. Several programs are offered each quarter. Wear comfortable shoes, because the group will be going on about a one- to two-mile hike.
Preregistration is required. Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events.”