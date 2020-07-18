INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County has many great areas that you can go out and explore. Join a Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) naturalist and other Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) members on a birding hike through Cortright Wildlife Area on Monday, July 20, at 10 a.m.
The wildlife area has many different important habitats, and the Wapsipinicon River flows right on the boarder of the property. There will be many cool birds that might be seen like kingfishers, bluebirds, turkey vultures, and many more!
The conservation board has 41 different areas that are there for you to explore, and what a better way to explore than with some friends. The guided hike will last about an hour and will travel over uneven terrain; however, there will be a mowed trail to walk on. Please be sure to dress for the weather.
OWLS is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.” Due to the pandemic, everyone will be asked to maintain their social distance and wear a mask when appropriate.