INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry is pleased to announce that we will reopen to the public again starting on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 1 p.m.
We will continue to serve our clients by appointment only to insure we maintain social distancing. We are asking that only one person per family come to the appointment, and we encourage you to wear a mask. If you are not feeling well or would prefer, we would be happy to continue curbside pickup.
Referrals are not needed at this time, but we may need to update paperwork at your appointment.
We look forward to seeing your smiling faces again.