ROWLEY – As part of her graduation garments, Grace Janaszak wore a yellow stole with U.S. Army emblems. The Independence High School senior graduated Sunday and headed out to boot camp on Monday. She was able to spend time with family (including twin sister Faith, who also graduated Sunday) and friends at her home in Rowley as she prepared for Army life.
But Faith had a secret celebration planned. She quietly put the word out that there would be a home-grown parade in Grace’s honor on Sunday evening.
At 7 p.m., more than two dozen vehicles (cars, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles, and golf carts) lined up at the Rowley Cemetery, then eased over to the Janaszak home to surprise Grace.
The Rowley Fire and Rescue truck lead the procession. When they gave a couple blasts of the siren, Grace asked, “What’s that?” To which an older sister replied, “It’s for you, Grace.”
Tears all around.
Next in line was Faith, followed by neighbors, classmates, teachers, and all sorts of friends, young and old. All there to honor Grace and her decision to serve in the military.
Grace plans to be a paratrooper combat medic. She reported to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, on Monday for induction and basic training. She will then report to Fort Sam Houston for advanced individual training.
“She was interested in a career in the medical field and was intrigued by the chance to see other parts of the country,” said her proud mother Terri. “Grace’s dad, my husband James, served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and retired in 1998.”
Grace said the first round of training of her four-year commitment will be 22 weeks.
“As much as the two [Grace and Faith] are alike, they are each very much individuals also,” said Terri. “They have both been involved in all aspects of band and choir, National Honor Society, and Silver Chord volunteer program. We are extremely proud of them and look forward to see where their futures take them.”
Faith plans to attend Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids and major in accounting and finance.