INDEPENDENCE – Todd Sherrets, code enforcement officer for the City of Independence is reminding residents, property owners, and snow removal companies of the rules regarding snow removal.
According to Chapter 69 (Subsection 22 Snow Emergency):
It is unlawful for any person to throw, push, or place any ice or snow from a private property, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or alleys onto the traveled way of a street or alley as to obstruct gutters, or impede the passage of vehicles or create a hazardous condition therein. A violation of these ordinances results in a citation. The first offense faces a fine amount not to exceed $750. The second offense results in a fine not to exceed $1,000.
Snow and ice removal from sidewalks must be completed within twenty-four (24) hours after snowfall event ends. If not removed within the allowed time, the city may have the snow and ice removed and asses the costs to the property owner. A minimum charge of $50.00 per occurrence shall be charged, in the future this will be changing to progressive penalty fee.
In addition, in mid-November downtown area overnight street parking will be limited. In Section 69.09 (All Night Parking Prohibited) it states:
“Parking Prohibited. No person, except physicians or other persons on emergency calls, shall park a vehicle on any of the following named streets between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. of any day during the period from November 15 through April 1.”
The streets named include:
A. Second Street NE, on both sides, from Second Avenue NE to Fifth Avenue.
B. Fourth Avenue NE, on both sides, from First Street to Second Street.
C. Fourth Avenue SE, on both sides, from First Street to Second Street.
D. Second Avenue NE, on both sides, from First Street to Third Street.
E. Third Avenue NE, on both sides, from First Street to Second Street.
Signs are posted along the referenced roads.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, please contact Independence Code Enforcement Officer Todd Sherrets at 319-327-7652.