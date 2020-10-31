All Saints’ Day has the limelight more than usual this year because it falls on Sunday. Historically, it celebrated all the overflow of saints who couldn’t have a day of their own; now, we also celebrate church members who’ve left us for the Church Triumphant.
As the Apostles’ Creed comes tumbling to a close after we say “I believe in the Holy Spirit,” “the communion of the saints” appears right there with forgiveness and life everlasting and the church itself. In turmoil and upset, the communion of the saints buoys us up. Even when we are upset with each other, part of our remedy is hidden with God in each other.
November 1 is a day to remind us to grab the life preserver when we feel we sink, to keep our head above water when we don’t have the strength to paddle anymore. We have to allow ourselves to believe in the truth of people’s love for us. We have to allow their love to fulfill its power in us.
God sows love with great power everywhere in this world, and that strong, strong, faithful love of theirs is evidence of it. If we would take the strength that’s offered us, we would stand so strong we could save anyone else in trouble, we would always have enough to share. We have so much more than we need, never realizing it because we don’t allow ourselves the pleasure, comfort, and ultimate joy of our communion with the saints.
So often we take a defensive posture with people we aren’t familiar with, not considering that people have a need to love new people. They want to love and be loved by us. This is natural as anything else.
Now at election time, our differences are in the forefront, but we can embrace those who disagree with us as Joan Baez did. When she took the Martin guitar she’d bought in 1962 for $200 in to the repairman in 1997, he discovered a scroll inside, apparently placed by a previous repairman, that said, “Too bad you’re a communist.”
When that guitar was replicated for a 1997 edition, she had a label bearing the same slogan stuck to the inside of the soundboard (but backwards so it could be read with an inspection mirror, without taking apart the guitar). To me, it’s as if she took the objecting repairman and wrapped him in her love and put him back inside her guitar. If the repairman had meant his comment with humor or irony, she completed the irony by accepting it and integrating it. If he meant it as sincere, that her art was good but her politics bad, she accepted his gift of himself in declaring his difference from her and his qualified appreciation.
Somehow it seems a perfect illustration of all peacemaking. At times we must declare ourselves and our differences, but we have somewhere a common ground.
I remember an early Christmas Eve when I was in the very youngest choir in our darkly flickering church. I’m quite sure I had to be awakened when it was time to recess with the battery-operated candle I was so embarrassed would not light, but I’ll never forget the glorious moment standing on the chancel steps for our part in “do you hear what I hear,” when the sanctuary choir came roaring up behind us and brass and organ bore us all up to the rafters: “Pray for peace, people everywhere!”
What we all deeply hunger for we can all pray for together, this day, tomorrow, election day, and ever after.