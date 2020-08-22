Did you hear the one about the science teacher instructing the students about map coordinates? After explaining about latitude, longitude, degrees, and minutes, the teacher asked, “Suppose I asked you to meet me for lunch at 23 degrees, 4 minutes north latitude and 45 degrees, 15 minutes east longitude?” After a confused silence, a voice volunteered, “I guess you’d be eating alone.”
I remember many times sitting as a kid alone at the supper table because I didn’t want to eat my vegetables. The culprits were usually green beans or peas. While the rest of the family had cleaned up the table and gone about their evening activities, I was alone at the table because of a house rule that required us kids to eat at least two bites of our vegetables before we could leave the table.
My parents were aware of the importance of proper food nutrition, but let me ask a question. Are we as aware of the importance of our spiritual nutrition? Just as eating certain types of food can have either a positive or negative consequence for us, so can thinking and dwelling on certain things affect us positively or negatively. Thinking and dwelling on fear will always produce negative effects in our lives.
Job recognized the spiritual principle that dwelling on fear produces negative consequences for us. The problem with Job was that he realized this too late. After he had experienced the devastating loss of most of his possessions and family members, he made this statement, “For the thing I greatly feared has come upon me, and what I dreaded has happened to me.” (Job 3:25)
Job recognized that fear is a spiritual force. This helps us understand why many times logic and reason are no answer to fear. Logic and reason are of the mental arena. Fear is spiritual in nature. Fear opens the door for God’s enemy, the devil, to work in our lives, often bringing destruction in its wake.
In times of crisis or uncertainty, fear will always show up. Fear is like a stray cat – if you feed it, it will make a home with you. While it is important to be aware of what is going on in times of crisis or uncertainty, it is equally important to not feed fear. If you read something or see something and sense fear building, it’s time to stop reading or looking at it. Never feed fear.
Instead, feed your faith and starve your fears. Faith is fed by the Word of God. Feed on scriptures such as, “God has not given us (I like to make it personal and say me) a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” (II Timothy 1:7)
Another great scripture to feed on is, “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love.” (I John 4:18)
Friend, fear is like a magnet that will draw evil things into our lives. Let’s resist fear by feeding our faith and starving our fears.