Did you hear the one about the guy who, for his wife’s birthday, took her to an orchard? He held her hand as they gazed over the orchard for 20 minutes. He ended up in hot water as apparently, it wasn’t the “Apple watch” she wanted.
In a few days, we will be celebrating our nation’s birthday. Birthdays are a means of celebrating an individual or an organization’s life. It’s a time we can pause and reflect on our beginnings and the changes that have taken place over the years.
Anyone who takes an impartial view of our founding as a nation will see the prominent role the Bible and Christianity had in the influence and organization of our nation. In a 1984 study done by political scientists, 15,000 writings from the founding era (1760-1805) were analyzed with the goal of isolating and identifying the political sources referenced in each work. The premise was, if the sources of each reference could be determined, the origin of the founders’ political ideas could be determined. The single most quoted reference of the 3,154 quotations that were documented was the Bible, at 34 percent. This percentage is four times higher than the second most cited source.1
America has, from her inception, been referred to as a Christian nation.
President John Adams said, “The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were…the general principles of Christianity….”
President Lyndon Johnson stated, “In these last 200 years, we have guided the building of our nation and our society by those principles and precepts brought to earth nearly 2,000 years ago on that first Christmas.”
So, what does it mean to be a Christian nation? I like the way U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Brewer (1837-1910) addressed this issue by saying, “In what sense can (America) be called a Christian nation? Not in the sense that Christianity is the established religion, or that the people are in any manner compelled to support it. On the contrary, the Constitution specifically provides that ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.’ Neither is it Christian in the sense that all its citizens are either in fact or name Christians. On the contrary, all religions have free scope within our borders. Numbers of our people profess other religions, and many reject all. Nor is it Christian, in the sense that a profession of Christianity is a condition of holding office or otherwise engaging in public service, or essential to recognition either politically or socially.”
What Justice Brewer is saying is that America is a Christian nation because its values, society, and institutions have been shaped by Christian principles.
A few examples would be:
- A republican, elective form of government (Exodus 18:21)
- Three branches of government (Isaiah 33:22)
- Widespread general public education (Proverbs 1 and 10 Ecclesiastes 12)
- Free-market economic system (Matthew 20, Luke 19, and I Timothy 5:8)
- A just and restrained judicial process (Deuteronomy 19, Proverbs 18:17, and Isaiah 1:26)
- National benevolence (Deuteronomy 15 and 24, Luke 10:35, and James 1:27)
As we celebrate our nation’s 235th birthday, let’s take some time to reflect on our origin, our blessings, and our responsibilities we have as Americans. Happy Independence Day!
1 Donald S. Lutz, “The Relative Influence of European Writers on Late Eighteenth Century American Political Thought,” American Political Science Review, Vol. 78, Issue 1, March 1984, pp.191-193.