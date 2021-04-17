Where were you when you heard about the death of Sgt. Smith?
Gina and I were walking into the Perkins on McKinley in Des Moines to have breakfast with Evan, his groomsmen, and grandparents on Evan’s wedding day.
Some of you received texts or snaps Friday night. Some saw the news on Facebook. Some received a phone call. Chances are that wherever or whenever you heard the news, it felt like the winds that filled your sails ceased to blow.
Now, where were you when you heard about the life of Sgt. Smith?
Did you see it in the videos of him? Did you see it in his work? Did you see it in his devotion to his family and to God? Did you catch glimpses of his life in his children?
For many people, the integrity and faithfulness that defined Sgt. Smith’s life was more than something you saw or heard, it was something you felt.
If we have learned anything about the life and death of Jesus, it is that death does not have the final word. God does.
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. (John 3:16-17)
Jesus says, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.” (John 11:25-26)
And because of God’s love, we know that Sgt. Smith, whether you know him as Jim, husband, dad, friend, or anything else, lives an eternal life in the glory of God.
You lived a good life, and you lived it for the glory of God. Well done, Sgt. Smith. Well done.
- I call him Sgt. Smith as a sign of respect. His son always called me “Sir,” and after repeated attempts to get him to call me by name, he said that his dad had taught him to always speak respectfully and calling someone “Sir” was a simple way to reflect that respect.
- It’s no secret that Sgt. Smith was a fan of superheroes, and that some people even thought of him as a superhero. And like any superhero, he had superpowers. Stan Lee, the legendary creator of superheroes and superpowers, had this to say, “The power of prayer is still the greatest ever known in this endless eternal universe.” (The Watcher, Avengers #14) From all I hear, prayer was Sgt. Smith’s go-to superpower.