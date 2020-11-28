Did you hear the one about what a turkey’s favorite dessert is? It’s peach gobbler. Or what has legs and can’t open a door? A turkey.
I realize that here in America, we celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday a couple of days ago. Thanksgiving should be more than just a holiday we celebrate once a year. Thanksgiving should be a part of our daily routine.
In I Thessalonians 5:18, we are instructed to, “in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
I want you to notice a couple of things about thanksgiving here. First, thanksgiving is the will of God for our lives. I’ve known individuals who have made the will of God some mystical, difficult, almost unattainable prospect for our lives. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Life is complicated enough as it is. God isn’t trying to make it more complicated by making His will hard to understand and implement. In fact, He goes the other way and makes it quite simple. He simply says, “if you want to do my will…give thanks every day.”
The second thing I want to draw your attention to from I Thessalonians 5:18, is that we are instructed to give thanks IN everything not FOR everything. Deep within each of us we understand that not everything that happens in life is the will of God. Tragedies, natural disasters, fear, sickness, and poverty have never been or ever will be God’s will. Yet we all have been affected by these things.
What are we to do when life doesn’t go the way we wanted or planned? What do we do when tragedy strikes or fear tries to overwhelm us? We simply do the will of God. We give thanks IN these situations but not FOR these situations.
In these situations, we give thanks that God is still on the throne, He is still good, and His mercies are new every morning. No matter what has occurred in your life, if you are still breathing, it’s not over.
In fact, the Bible says, “Let everything that breathes praise the Lord.” (Psalm 150:6) We don’t praise him FOR everything that has happened simply because He’s not the one responsible for everything that occurs in your life or mine. Regardless, we can praise him IN every situation and every day.
Finally, when we begin to train ourselves to be thankful IN everything, something remarkable takes place in our lives. Proverbs 17:22 describes it this way, “A cheerful disposition is good for your health...” (MSG) When you give thanks IN everything it causes you to feel good. The by-product is that when we feel good, we aren’t as short-tempered or frustrated with others.
Consequently, when we learn to give thanks IN everything, we are doing the will of God. It benefits us and those around us. So, let’s train ourselves to make thanksgiving an everyday exercise and not just a once-a-year holiday.