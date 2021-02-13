How is wearing a mask going for you? Our governor has been taking some heat about lifting some of the mask restrictions. Some think this is as much a political issue as a health issue. Some readily adopt wearing a mask. Others, not so much. Does wearing a mask really help?
One desirable effect of wearing a mask has been a reduction in the flu. By mid-December, we are usually well into the start of the annual cold and flu season. This year, the levels of cold and flu cases have been extremely low. A benefit of wearing a mask.
But wearing a mask also has an undesirable affect. You’re in the grocery store. Someone greets you. You look at them and have no idea who they are. The mask they are wearing makes identifying who they are difficult. On more than one occasion, I have had to ask someone, “Who are you?” And I have felt a little silly when it turns out to be someone I would have readily recognized without a mask.
Let me ask you a question. Is the fact that you are a Christian, a follower of Jesus, obvious to anyone? When a person knows God through Jesus, the light of the gospel in that person should be obvious. The Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 4 is concerned that your claim to be a follower of Jesus is not obvious. He believes there is a problem seeing the light of the Good News that is in you. He describes the inability to see the light of Jesus as a veil.
“Suppose our good news is covered with a veil. Then it is veiled to those who are dying.”
What is a veil? A veil separates those who are on either side of it. It covers things up. It will conceal what you don’t want seen. Do you remember what happened when Jesus breathed his last breath on the cross? “At that moment the curtain of the temple was torn in two, from top to bottom.” The temple veil that separated the Holy of Holies – the earthly dwelling of God’s presence – from the rest of humanity was eliminated. Torn from the top to the bottom. Something only God could do.
Paul is concerned the veil is back. Separating people from the light of the Good News of Jesus. This time it won’t be torn in two from the top to bottom. This time the veil will need to be torn from the bottom up. This time it is something we must do.
Paul explains that is happening. “The god of this world has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe.” The question becomes how has the god of this world caused the light to be veiled. And more to the heart of the matter: Have we, followers of Jesus, been complicit in covering up the light?
One of my favorite authors, Brennan Manning, says, “The greatest single cause of atheism in the world today is Christians who acknowledge Jesus with their lips and walk out the door and deny Him by their lifestyle. That is what an unbelieving world simply finds unbelievable.”
The Bible is clear that the God who said, “let there be light” has “made his light shine in our hearts.” But is it veiled to those who need to see the light? In a world struggling with a pandemic, is your light shining or veiled? In a nation that has been torn apart by screaming and at times violent political factions, is your light shining or veiled? In a day of isms – racism, sexism – all the “isms” that divide and hurt people – is your light shining or veiled? When you suffer setbacks, face opposition, and are tying a knot in the end of your rope, is your light shining or veiled? The light of the Good News of God’s love is in you. Does anyone see it?
As a kid in Sunday School we sang a little song:
This little light of mine
I’m going to let it shine
We are going through tough times. A legit question is, where is the church? Why is faith viewed as just one more option on the buffet line of life? Why does the light of the church seem to be of such a low wattage? Why don’t more people respond to our light? We have a veil problem.
The light of the God that brings life and love into the world is in you. Are you and I going to let it shine? I hope so. This world could sure use some of it.