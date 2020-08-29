Several years ago I was leading a group in a Disciple Bible Study class, and on this particular week we were studying the book of Judges. Now Judges is really a rather depressing book to read in the Bible. It begins with the people developing a communal amnesia of all God had done to bring the people to the promised land. Hence, they lost their footing in faith and calamity followed.
One of the members of the group spoke up during our discussing and said, “We haven’t changed much, have we?”
Instead of being a united nation living under the grace of God they had become a corrupted people looking only for their own edification. Without their dedication to God, they lost their cohesiveness and fell into the basic nature of selfishness, greed, and ambition.
During Jesus’ ministry on Earth it was much the same way. The nation of Israel, even after the Exile, had become segmented with differing factions claiming to have the true understanding of God’s Law. The Pharisees were arguing with the Sadducees, who were both arguing with the Zealots about what was truly faithful living in God’s eyes.
And then there were the Essenes who thought that all of them were wrong. And without question they all hated the tax collectors and collaborators who served the Romans in various offices. It seems that if you aligned yourself with one group, you immediately had three or four other people who didn’t really like you.
Into this picture, Jesus enters the world and the people wait and watch to see just which group will join. Of course, the answer is none of the above. But look at who he picks to be his inner circle, his disciples. We have a rag-tag group who include fishermen, some who are evidently less than wealthy such as Peter and Andrew and others who seem to be a little more affluent such as John and James whose father can afford hired servants. We have Simon the Zealot who believes in the revolutionary overthrow of Rome, and Matthew, who is a collaborator collecting taxes for Rome. There is Philip, who brings others to meet Christ, as he did with his brother Nathaniel, and Thomas who is apparently skeptical of people’s motives and abilities. And of course, there is also Judas Iscariot, whom we know.
It’s a rather mixed-up group of men who generally have little in common with each other and probably have more to disagree about than agree with. And yet, under Jesus, these men become the building blocks of Jesus’ church. Through Christ they find the way not only to live together but to depend on each other and serve with such faith and love that it is totally contagious.
We will always have differences of opinions and viewpoints. There will be disagreements on how we should proceed in life and in our communities. But one thing we always need to keep in the heart is that we are all together in our hope and faith in God and learn to find ways of expressing that love of God and love of neighbor Christ calls us to, even in our disagreements.