A good friend of mine recently went into surgery for an issue that he’s been dealing with for months. As he prepared for his trip to the hospital, it was interesting to see what he left behind.
The tractor stayed in the barn, his diploma was left hanging on the wall, and his shiny sports car never left the garage. He only packed the essentials for his stay.
Other friends are on a 3,000-mile trip. As they pulled out of the driveway to get an early start on their journey, the car was not overflowing with all the tools from his shed or the books from her library. They only packed the essentials.
Just last week I stood at the bedside of a precious daughter of God. Her body was slowly fading away. She lacked the strength to open her eyes and focus on me. She was on the last leg of a long journey and was about to cross over the eternal finish line. Her house was sold. Any remaining trinkets and treasures were stuffed in a box somewhere. As she hovered between this temporal world and her eternal home, she was holding on to the essentials.
In 1 Corinthians 13:13, we discover just what the essentials of life truly are. We’re told, “Now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Wherever you’re heading, whether it’s a journey to the store or to your home beyond the stars, be sure to pack the essentials.
Item #1: Faith
How can we live a day without a childlike trust in God? I realize we’ve all been hit with a lot of craziness this year. In spite of it all, God continues to be faithful. He still sent us flowers in the spring, warm sunny days all summer long, and now He’s painting the trees in a thousand colors. Even though we don’t understand how God works, we know he does. As Max Lucado pointed out, “Faith is not the belief that God will do what you want. It is the belief that God will do what is right.”
Item #2: Hope
You can exist for weeks without food. You can exist for days without water. You can exist a few seconds without air. But you cannot live without hope. Hope keeps your soul alive. Most people don’t understand hope. It is not some wishful thinking about the future. You need hope now, not because you’re going to die tonight, but because you’ve got to get up tomorrow and live.
The reason so many live hopeless lives is because they are placing their hope in all the wrong things and are looking for hope in all the wrong places. Instead of searching for hope in the economy or the marriage or our health – all of which can change in a moment – place your hope in Jesus alone.
1 Peter 1:21 tells us, “Because God raised Jesus Christ from the dead, your faith and hope can be placed confidently in God.”
Because Jesus rose from the dead, we can have a confident expectation that God is in control and He will see us through whatever storm life brings.
Item #3: Love
You don’t have to have a lot of money or good health or any great abilities to love someone. The two great commandments are all about love: loving God and loving people.
The reason we can love God and other people is because God first loved us. Somewhere in heaven, God has a refrigerator with your picture on it. He’s crazy about you, and wants what is best for you. God loves you not because of what you can do for Him, He loves you because you are you. And He loves everyone just as much as He loves you.
As you head into the contentious meeting, take love with you. As you make difficult decisions, let love guide you. Before you speak those angry words, dip them into a bucket of love.
When you think about it, there is so much stuff we leave behind in this world. As we continue on our journey to eternity, let’s make sure we pack what is truly essential – faith, hope, and love.