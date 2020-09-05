In the classic fairy tale “Snow White,” the evil queen often asks her magic mirror for insight into her kingdom. Did you ever notice that as long as the message the mirror had to share put her in a favorable light she was always encouraged, but when the mirror shared truth that was difficult to swallow, the queen reacted defensively?
I suppose we’re all like that to some degree. When someone tells us something we don’t want to hear, we often take a step back and the shields go up to protect ourselves.
In John 8:32, Jesus gives us a blunt, to the point, bottom line on truth: “You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.”
Some live like the truth will scare us to death or hurt too much. But it can’t hurt nearly as much as avoiding the truth about ourselves. Perhaps it’s a relationship we’re unaware is pulling us downward, or a blind spot we’re completely unaware of. We need a mirror in our life that can tell us the truth to set us free.
Fortunately, God has given us many mirrors in our lives: the Bible, prayer, and the wisdom that comes from trusted friends. The mirror in your life may be in the form of your spouse, a parent, or even your children. Sometimes we hear painful truth from a spiritual leader, a boss, or coworker, or a true friend.
The Bible tells us, “As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens the countenance of his friend.”
Your mirror could also be an enemy who shares truth you don’t want to hear. The messenger is not near as important as the message. When God shares truth with us, we need to listen.
There are times we like to run from the mirrors or even try to break those mirrors because we don’t like the message they tell us. But those efforts do not change the truth we need to hear.
In Proverbs 9:8-9 we’re told, “Rebuke a wise man and he will love you. Instruct a wise man and he will be wiser still; teach a righteous man and he will add to his learning.”
So, what happens when someone points out areas of your life that are bringing you down, or costing you self-respect, or hurting you and those you care about? Do you hate them for it? Do you continue to live in the land of denial? Do you run away so you won’t have to think about it? Or do you do what a wise man or wise woman would do: decide to face what they’ve helped you see and deal with it so it won’t pull you down any longer?
The truth will never change. And the power of truth will never change. It always sets us free! Thank God for the mirrors He’s placed in our lives. We should also be thanking them for telling us the truth.
If you’re being brought face-to-face with some difficult truth, don’t run from it. Embrace it, and allow God to use it to set you free.