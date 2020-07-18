I think just about everybody knows about the Titanic. We’ve learned about it in history class and have seen the movie. The great ship hit an iceberg and many people lost their lives. The unsinkable sunk.
I’m also pretty sure that there are very few people that know about the SS Eastland. The Eastland was commissioned around 1900 or so. She served as a passenger and cargo ship servicing the Great Lakes, and Lake Michigan in particular.
The Eastland had a problem. She was a little top-heavy and her bottom hung a little deep. That made her prone to listing when being loaded and scraping bottom when she was in port. She was overhauled to remedy those problems several times and seemed to be a lot more sturdy.
But after the disaster of the Titanic, the Eastland had to be retrofitted again. She needed all the safety measures the Titanic was missing, like enough life boats for all the passengers. This, once again, made her top-heavy.
On July 24, 1915, the Eastland loaded up with passengers in the mouth of the Chicago River. As the passengers boarded, they naturally went over to the side of the boat away from the wharf, to see what they could see. The ship started to list. The crew pumped water into the ballasts to balance the ship. As the water was being pumped in, the ship started to depart and all the passengers on the top deck, ran to the wharf side of the ship. You can imagine what happened next. The ship went over and 848 people died.
The ship, however, was recovered and transformed into a training vessel for the navy. She was renamed USS Wilmette. She was used to train thousands of sailors and was eventually retired from service after WWII.
How many times have you been part of a man-made disaster? I don’t mean the ones that take 848 lives. I mean the ones where you burned the turkey and ruined Thanksgiving. Or the one where your phone went off just as the bride was saying “I do.” Or the one where you backed the car into the tree at the end of your driveway and the schedule for the entire day was ruined. I know, it seems odd to call these things disasters when we know there are much worse things happening in the world, but we sometimes treat them as disasters, getting them all out of proportion.
The thing is, though, just like the Eastland, even after we create a mess of things, God isn’t finished with us yet. We might need to be refitted or remodeled, but we still are called to service for the Lord. It might be different than what we thought we were built for, or what we trained for, but God will still use us in the way that God needs.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer. (Romans 12:12)