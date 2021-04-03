A father and his five-year-old son were driving past the cemetery one Sunday afternoon. As the boy glanced out the window, he noticed a freshly dug grave with a pile of dirt beside it.
Excitedly, the boy pointed and said, “Look, Dad! One got out!”
The dad, Phil Callaway, wrote, “Now, every time I pass a graveyard…I am reminded that ‘one got out!’”
Easter is the season when we celebrate that Jesus Christ broke the chains of death and rose from the grave three days after He died on the cross for the sins of the world. Make no mistake about it: He truly died on the cross on Good Friday. Soldiers drove a spear through His heart and lungs. Respected community leaders buried Him in the tomb of Joseph of Arimathea. Even His staunchest critics were convinced He was dead.
But on Sunday morning, the tomb was discovered to be empty. Multiple people went there, and no body was found. What’s more, the risen Jesus appeared to various groups of people, including more than 500 at one time. When His fearful disciples saw Jesus alive again, they were changed and boldly shared the news to their neighbors, friends, community, and eventually, the world.
A common question is, “What difference does Easter make today?” Let me offer you three differences Easter makes today.
First, because of Easter, my past failures can be forgiven. Have you ever wanted a do-over, a mulligan, a fresh start? Because Jesus rose from the grave, your past failures do not have to define your life. Far too many people live with bitterness and regret over words they should not have said, choices they never should have made, and people they should never have hurt. The great news of Easter is you do not have to be a prisoner of your past. God offers forgiveness and grace for you to move forward in freedom.
Also, because of Easter, your present problems can be managed. If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that so much in life is outside of our control. Our finances, health, and way of life can change in a moment. What’s worse, we can easily find ourselves powerless to overcome a bad habit or rescue a relationship. We often lack the courage to make needed changes or start a new adventure. In a word, we can just get “stuck!”
Easter gives us the power to change. Ephesians 1:20 says, “How incredibly great is His power to help those who believe Him, the same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead.” The same power that enabled Jesus to rise from death will help you rise above your problems. The same power that God used at resurrection time 2,000 years ago can be used in your life right now. You don’t know what the future holds. Neither do I. I don’t know what’s going to happen next year, next month, next week. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and neither do you. But it doesn’t matter. Because even though it’s out of my control, it’s not out of God’s. He will give me the power to face it.
Finally, because of Easter, your future can be secure. We are all here on a one-day contract. We all have an appointment with death sooner or later. For those who place their trust in Jesus, their future is secure. Jesus promised that He’s preparing a place for all who believe in Him. It’s a perfect place where there is no sin, sorrow, sickness, or death. It’s the place where all wrongs are made right. It’s a place where none of us deserve to go, but Jesus wants us there anyway. He loves us and has provided a way for each person to enter. Easter makes it possible to trust God and enjoy Him forever. I pray you will choose to do just that today.