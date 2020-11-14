I recently read, “Ordinary people focus on the outcome. But extraordinary people focus on the process.”
One of my jobs in my former life was as the telemarketing supervisor for Roger’s Cablesystems. They had the cable television franchise for the city of Minneapolis and five suburbs. My job was to motivate, encourage, push, and prod a group of salespeople to sell cable television on the phone. The entire focus of the job was on outcomes. Sell cable. Use whatever means necessary. Period. It became a low point in my career. My boss was constantly breathing down my neck for more sales. As a result, I was on my employees to get sales and I didn’t care how. I was exhausted and unhappy. Focusing on achieving a desired outcome with no concern for the process was turning me into someone I did not want to be.
The religious leaders of Jesus’ day were totally outcome focused. Getting power, staying in power, and exploiting their power was the outcome that justified many atrocities. Matthew 22 occurs during Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday – between Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem and his death on a cross. And his enemies are there waiting for him. Jesus endures a series of rapid-fire questions from those who claim to love God, but love their political power more. Their intent was to trip him up, to trap him, to discredit him, to eliminate him. The test comes.
“Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”
At that time, the Pharisees had 613 commandments to choose from. All equal. Any ranking of them would be considered the height of human arrogance. Pick one and feel the wrath. Interestingly, Matthew uses the same word for “test” here that is used to describe what Satan was doing with Jesus in the wilderness at the very beginning of his ministry. The test is a trap. Perhaps a small reminder that the devil is as active in the church as outside of it. They say the devil is in the details. Perhaps the devil is in the outcome you desire.
Jesus’ response is all about the quality of your life. The first and greatest commandment is: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” But wait, there is more. The second is like it and cannot be separated from the first: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus masterfully points them to the kind of person that God intends for them, for all of us, to be. A person who demonstrates love for God and love for their neighbor. A brilliant answer that silences a group of people that was only focused on one outcome: we have to get rid of this guy so we can have and keep political power.
Remember that Jesus is concerned about the process of living. If you pay attention to the process, how you live your life, you will never have to worry about the outcome. For Jesus, love of God will naturally work its way outward into love for your neighbor. The Pharisees are all about the outcomes they desire. People don’t matter. Truth doesn’t matter. Only outcomes matter. We so easily forget Jesus is about relationships, and relationships require processes. Jesus is about you embodying love in your ongoing relationship with God and neighbor.
2020 has been a dumpster fire. People can’t wait for things to get back to normal. I’m thinking normal wasn’t all that great. Let’s do something different. This may be a good year to let go of focusing on outcomes. The things you want. Which are not necessarily what God wants. Getting to the finish line and declaring victory is not going to solve the ills 2020 has revealed. I would suggest that this is an ideal time to focus on your relationships: with God and with one another. It is in fact way beyond time for you to love God and to love your neighbor.
In the aftermath of the election, our country remains divided. Promises to unite us are met with doubt – the wounds that both sides have inflicted will not heal easily. Bitter partisanship unravels the fabric that unites us. Our economic well-being is tenuous. Health concerns are persistent and still politicized.
Into this tumult, a simple answer to a tricky question echoes through the centuries, “Love God and love your neighbor.”
Now the real work of following Jesus begins. Are you ready?