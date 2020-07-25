Did you hear the one about people discussing the ability to properly handle pandemics in the future? They will all agree that hindsight is 2020.
I realize that maybe a corny joke, and this pandemic and recent events in our nation are no laughing matter. However, during this time mistakes have been made. Mistakes have been made by politicians, scientists, corporations, and individuals. I don’t pretend to be a prophet, but I can almost certainly guarantee that more mistakes will be made before this year is behind us. At some point down the road, indeed our hindsight will be 2020.
The fact is, none of us is perfect. We have all made mistakes in our lives. Mistakes present us with an opportunity to learn, grow, and become better. This is why history matters. It provides us with an opportunity to learn and grow.
I Corinthians 10:1 in the Message translation instructs us to, “Remember our history, friends, and be warned….” Why do we need to be warned? Verse 6 informs us, “The same thing could happen to us….”
Friend, it is the height of arrogance to think we have become so educated, so enlightened that we could not possibly commit the same mistakes of the past.
That’s why statues matter, they remind us of our history. As I mentioned above, none of us is perfect – which means that America, comprised of imperfect people, is not a perfect nation. The fact is, there is no perfect nation on this planet. It is also a fact that much good has come to this planet because of American kindness and generosity.
Removing statues of flawed men will not undo history or safeguard our future. I find it interesting that the Bible doesn’t remove or sanitize the mistakes of key figures. Moses was a murderer, David an adulterer, Paul a blasphemer. Their sins, shortcomings, and mistakes are plainly recorded for us to learn and grow.
The Bible doesn’t record these mistakes to condone their conduct or sin. They are recorded so we can be warned, learn, and work so that it doesn’t happen to us. The Bible doesn’t record these mistakes to focus on the imperfections of these individuals but to focus on God’s mercy and redemptive work in people’s lives.
The Psalmist said, “Lord, if you kept a record of our sins, who, O Lord could ever survive? But you offer forgiveness, that we might learn to fear you. (Psalm 130:3-4 NLT)
If we erase every imperfect person from history, we have no history. It also means that at some point in the future, your life and my life will be erased from history because we’re not perfect.
Let’s learn and grow from history, not erase or rewrite it. Let’s focus on people’s contributions and not their failures. Let’s extend mercy and grace to imperfect people. If we do, we may not make the world a better place, but we certainly can make our world a better place.