Holy Week is one of the most exhausting weeks in the church. For that reason, some pastor a long time ago decided to start a new tradition called Holy Humor Sunday. Pastors that honor this tradition not only use this time for a little break and levity, but tend to preach that the joke is on Satan.
Jesus was beaten, crucified, and was buried. Normally, that would have been enough for Satan to believe he had won. We know that the cross and the grave could never keep Jesus. The laugh’s on you, Satan.
So, in honor of Holy Humor Sunday, and in hopes of brightening your day a little, here is a little church humor.
- A missionary, when building a new church, thought he would import an impressive altar from his home country, but the local people wanted an “alter-native.”
- Although Jesus was known as a Carpenter, he never actually sang on any of the albums.
- I should have known I’d be wearing a clerical collar when I grew up. When I was a young lad, my dad used to look at me as I came in the room and say, “It’s Pastor Bedtime.”
- Arranging Goliath’s funeral was a giant undertaking.
- The cannibals who ate the missionary got a taste of religion.
- My brother says he’s a bass in the church choir. I didn’t think he could go so low, so I think there’s something fishy about that.
- Church music is an a-choir-ed taste.
- God told Moses to speak to the rock in order to get water for the Israelites (Num: 20:8), but instead Moses struck the rock twice to get its attention because it was stone deaf.
- I wanted to be a Gregorian monk, but never had the chants.
- Boaz was a Ruthless man before he married.
- Patron saint of people who send email copies is St. Francis of a CC.
- Biblical fortune tellers are psalm readers.
- The pastor’s son invited some friends from his father’s flock to come to a sheepover.
- Some faith groups don’t eat meat on Friday because there’s a separation of church and steak.
- I joined a fundraising Marathon for a local Monastery. My finish was second to nun.
- At night Noah used floodlights.
- Preachers are advised to shorten their sermons to help combat global warming.
- Cotton farming is a classic struggle of goods versus weevils.
- Adam and Eve were the first to violate the Apple terms of use.
- Noah punished the chickens for using fowl language.
- Abraham knew a Lot.
- Many second career pastors were salesmen when they heard about the Great Commission.
- I gave up playing cards for Lent. I’m on a Euchre Rest.
- Jesus told John to “come forth and I will give you eternal life.” John came in fifth and got a toaster.
- Jesus told Lazarus to “come forth,” which raises two questions: 1) Who were the other three and 2) Why should Lazarus come after them?
- You could tell it was a vegetarian wedding. The groom was wearing a cucumberbund.
- Do churches in marijuana-legal states still have pot-luck suppers? (Asking for a friend.)
- My Mormon neighbor fell while painting his house, and now he is a ladder day saint.
- An ethernet is something used to catch the ether bunny.
- Today we are a non-denominational church! We accept denominations from tens to twenties to fifties and even hundreds!
- If God had meant for us to use the metric system there would have been 10 disciples.
- What do John the Baptist, Atilla the Hun, and Dora the Explorer have in common? Same middle name.
I hope this gave you a reason to smile today. Stay home and stay safe. God has already won this for us.