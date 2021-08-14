Harry Truman once wrote to his daughter, Margaret, that to be President one could not be his own mentor, one could not live by the Sermon on the Mount to be successful, so he probably wouldn’t be but, “I am having a lot of fun trying the opposite approach!”
In a real sense, living the Sermon on the Mount is really quite contrary to what the world looks at as successful. Jesus talks about being meek when the world focuses on strength. Jesus says to love one’s enemies when the world tells us to destroy all enemies. The world says in all things we must not murder while Jesus says that if you simply call someone a fool you are called to judgement. In the Sermon on the Mount, we find that the life Jesus calls us to is the antithesis of life of the world. Is it any wonder why the world looks at the Christian Church as hypocritical? Not many of us, even those of us who claim to be followers of Jesus, have ever really followed in this ideal.
Gandhi was not thought of as being particularly meek, despite the fact that he absolutely refused to strike anyone, no matter what they did to him. As we look on his life as a witness to building relationships that build up rather than tear down, we see a person who was very flamboyant in the means he used against British rule of India. However, he also never raised a fist, nor took up arms to do it.
Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years for his work against the Apartheid regime in South Africa. When he eventually became President of the country, he could have taken his revenge on those who imprisoned him as enemies. Instead, he worked to build a form of institutional forgiveness for all people of South Africa after Apartheid was finally ended. Would this not be a great example of living the Sermon rather than what the world might call seeking justice and taking revenge for all the pain such a policy had caused.
It is in living the Sermon that we are often the most reviled and hated. In striving to build the relationships God calls us to work on, we are often called traitors, sinners, or worse by those who live within the “rules and laws” of the world. Sometimes we can do more to heal and build by stepping beyond those laws to find the power that love and mercy can unfold to build a community that is truly solid. In our conversations and actions in all the controversies we are embroiled in today, can we find those times we were meek, hungering for righteousness, mournful, seeking to be peace makers and willing to endure the arrows and darts of the world for doing so? Then we can say we truly are living by the Sermon on the Mount.