“Follow me and I will show you how to fish for people.”
So, Peter, Andrew, John, and James drop everything and follow. I wonder what they imagined following Jesus was going to be like? To drop the nets and lifestyle they knew to follow this rather strange preacher must have presented some kind of vision of how the future was going to change. We know what that change was going to be, but there really was no way they could have envisioned the new life the gospel was about to bring to them and the world.
How many times did they feel like giving up because they hadn’t foreseen all that lay ahead? The highs and lows of following Jesus, ultimately leading to crucifixion and death. Even after the amazement of the resurrection and the power of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost, they still couldn’t have been prepared for the dark days of the stoning of Stephen or the beheading of James. They surely had to begin to doubt when Saul began his persecution, trying to stamp the church out of existence. And they still moved onward discovering the many ways that God would open their minds and hope even in the midst of trouble.
They begin to learn the amazing power of God to build bridges over differences they did not think possible when Stephen met the Ethiopian eunuch or when Peter marched into Cornelius’s house. Was it possible for them to believe the how the gospel would expand to include the entire world even as Paul travels throughout the empire? Were they capable of seeing how the church would grow and spread to reach even the lands they didn’t know existed we have today?
When my father began farming, he started with horses, or mules, to plow the land, plant the seed, and reap the harvest. Yes, there were machines for threshing and such, but still they were specialized machines and he still needed the horses to do a lot of the work. I often wonder what the man of the early to mid-20th Century would have thought about the farm life he would eventually have in just the latter part of the century – or what he would have to say about the farming life of today? I find it doubtful he could have imagined it, but he would have appreciated the advancements that have been made.
Our church today has grown in understanding and grace in many ways. There used to be a time when people of different viewpoints in church structure or doctrine could never come together in service or especially worship because they saw the differences as too great an obstacle to overcome. People could get into fierce arguments over which church was the true church. Sometimes it was even over the way the churches would gather to worship. That is a part of our past and yet we continue to grow beyond those boundaries to live and serve together as different expressions of the one faith we share in God. Given these wondrous bridges that have been built, I am excited to see where the Spirit will lead to help us continue to grow together in mission and ministry despite differences we have in expression. Given where we have come from, I am looking forward to new unity in discipleship. Don’t believe me? Well, this last week, we had a wonderful time worshiping together as disciples of Christ in the park. I may not be a spring chicken, but I can remember when that little experience of ecumenism would not have been so certain in my days of youth.