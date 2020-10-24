Did you hear the one about why hummingbirds, hum? It’s because they forgot the words.
We’ve all been in situations where we have been forgetful. Maybe we forgot where we put the car keys, or seeing someone we haven’t seen for a long time and forgetting their name. Situations like this can cause us to be late or embarrassed. In other situations, being forgetful can carry more significant connotations.
We never want to forget how special America is. We are in the midst of another election cycle, and people are voicing their opinion for whom to vote. Sometimes these opinions can get rather heated. Relationships can become strained by these types of disagreements.
With just days before our next major election here in America, I would like to pause and reflect on some of the things that make America so different among other nations. Granted, we are not perfect as a nation. Truthfully, this side of heaven we never will be perfect. There will always be issues about economics, health care, and how we treat one another that we will struggle to find answers. Still, there is much about America for which each of us as citizens can be thankful.
Our founders were very astute of history, the nature of people, and the Bible. The resulting founding documents they left us are remarkable. For instance, they chose a republic for our system of government. This idea came from Exodus 18:21, which says, “Moreover you shall select from all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them to be rulers of thousands, rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens.”
Benjamin Franklin was quizzed following the constitutional convention. He was asked, “What type of government did you give us for the nation?”
His reply was, “We have given you a republic, if you can keep it.”
Of all the systems of government available to choose from, our founders placed democracy at the bottom of the list.
John Witherspoon, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, said, “Pure democracy cannot subsist long nor be carried far into the departments of state, it is very subject to caprice and the madness of popular rage.”
Our second president, John Adams, said, “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”
What about our three branches of government? Where did the idea of dividing the power of government this way originate? They gleaned this from the Bible. Isaiah 33:22 declares, “For the Lord is our Judge, The Lord is our Lawgiver, The Lord is our King; He will save us.”
Here we see the judicial, legislative, and executive branches.
What about private property rights, the protection for religious tolerance, and the rights of conscience? What about a just and restrained judicial process and innocent until proven guilty? How about national benevolence? These and many other amazing civic elements find their roots in the Bible and are the building blocks that make America a truly special place.
Granted, there is much work to be done to make America better. In efforts along these lines, let’s not forget how special America is and how blessed each one of us is to be an American.