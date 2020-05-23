Did you hear the one about the irate customer calling the newspaper offices, loudly demanding to know where her Sunday edition of the paper was. The newspaper employee responded over the phone by saying, “Ma’am, today is Saturday. The Sunday paper is not delivered until Sunday.”
There was quite a pause on the other end of the phone, followed by a ray of recognition. The customer responded, “So that’s why no one was in church today.”
We’ve all probably experienced embarrassing moments like this when we failed to remember what day it was or forgot an important meeting or event. I personally have been so grateful for electronic calendars to audibly alert me to remember important items in my calendar.
This weekend, we are celebrating Memorial Day. Obviously, Memorial Day 2020 will probably be remembered more so than previous ones due to the current circumstances with COVID-19.
Memorial Day was first celebrated in 1868 as a reminder of those who had lost their lives in the Civil War. It was originally called Decoration Day, as people would decorate the graves to remember the lives of those who had died.
The word memorial means serving to preserve remembrance and carries the idea of relating to memory. The purpose of most of our holidays is to remember something significant. The importance of remembering is significant for several reasons. The one I want to focus on today is that by remembering it helps us overcome fear.
As our nation begins to open up after the COVID-19 shutdown we are moving in uncharted waters. With this come a lot of fears and apprehensions. Is it too soon? What if we see a surge in cases? What happens to our economy and lifestyle if we wait?
As Israel entered the promised land, they were moving in uncharted waters. There were many fears and apprehensions they faced. God spoke something very relevant to them and us today as well. He said, “you shall not be afraid…but you shall remember well what the Lord your God did to Pharaoh and to all of Egypt.” (Deuteronomy 7:18)
By remembering all the miracles God did for them in the past they could successfully resist fear and step forward into the future. The same is true for us today as well. I encourage you to take time this Memorial Day weekend to remember how we have come through some dark periods in our nation. By this simple act of remembering, we can resist fear as we move into the future.