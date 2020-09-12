On Wednesday morning, September 2, we woke up to see perfectly aligned block green letters atop the city water tower in First Ward Park proclaiming a message for all to see. “MATT LOVES REBECCA.” I have to admit, that it brought a smile to my face.
We all want to know the story behind it. Who are Matt and Rebecca? While some may call it vandalism and a criminal act, you could argue it adds a bit of color to a rather bland looking water tower. Our city motto is “Celebrate our Spirit.” I can’t think of a better thing to celebrate than love.
So, what is the story? We don’t know. And as humans are prone to do, if we don’t know a story, we make one up.
One story is that this is based on a Joe Diffie tune, “John Deere Green.”
They climbed upon the water tower
Stood on the rail and painted a ten foot heart
In John Deere green, on a hot summer night
He wrote “Billy Bob loves Charlene” in letters three foot high
And the whole town said that he should’ve used red
But it looked good to Charlene
In John Deere green
Following the derecho a couple of weeks ago, I asked one of my friends and colleagues who was in the path of the storm how he and his family and church were doing. He summed it all up this way – just another chapter in the dumpster fire that is 2020.
Here in Iowa, we are dealing with:
- A pandemic
- An economy that is struggling to recover
- A widening political divide
- A fear of riots and violence
- A derecho that savagely damaged homes, businesses, and crops.
- We have controversy about restarting school.
- We have John Deere employees in fear for their jobs.
- And we have the everyday normal anxieties that living brings.
You can call it many things. I think dumpster fire sums up 2020 nicely. Into this overcast, stormy sky, a ray of sunshine breaks through. “MATT LOVES REBECCA.” A declaration of love that reminds us all of what is most important. A positive message that brings a smile to our faces and maybe even puts a song in our hearts.
What the world needs now is love, sweet love,
No not just for some but for everyone.
I think Jesus would agree. In this pandemic, politicized, and increasingly violent world, there is one thing that there is just too little of. Love. Do you realize that everything the Bible teaches about how to thrive in your relationships can be summed up this way: “Love your neighbor as yourself”? Jesus says, “Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.”
I have no idea who Matt and Rebecca are. But in the times we are in, this expression of love is exactly what the world needs now. In fact, maybe the city should rent out space on the water tower for other expressions of love. If whoever did this is found, I may just contribute to helping pay their fine. I know it was vandalism. But it gave us something to talk about other than anger, hate, and politics.
Can we agree that the world could use more love? And if so, where is it coming from? Love won’t come from a political party or a political leader. Love comes from you. Your love is exactly what the world needs now. Love not just for some, but for everyone. Whoever painted the message, thank you for the reminder. I think we all needed it. I know I did.