If you ever see a man walking along the road carrying an empty gas can, don’t honk or wave. Simply pray a silent prayer. He’s not having a good day and sure could use some help from above.
I’ve been that guy before. I left early in the morning, hoping to make time and did not stop to top off the fuel tank. I “guesstimated” I had plenty of gas to complete my trip – and in my defense I almost made it. But as I came over the final hill on the highway and I could see the exit up ahead, I heard the dreaded, “Chug, chug, chug….” and I knew I was in for a long, lonely walk.
At first, I did what everyone else does. I stared at the gas gauge in disbelief. Then, I turned the key – nothing. Then I blamed my parents, my boss, my co-workers, and my dog. Still nothing.
You might think my choices were strange. So, let me ask, “What do you do when you run out of gas?” Oh, maybe you don’t run out of fuel, but we all run out of something.
When you need 5 gallons of patience, but your tank is empty. Or you need a full tank of faith but all you have left are fumes. Just when life calls for a shot of kindness, the little red light comes on, letting you know you are dangerously low. When you’ve run out of energy before you run out of day, what do you do? Deny the problem? Blame someone else? Pour out a gallon of complaints? Stare into space in disbelief?
Suppose your father was Henry Ford and your car broke down – where would you turn? If your cell phone went on the fritz but your dad’s last name was Samsung, to whom would you go? If your father is God and you have a problem on your hands, what do you do?
Scripture tells us what to do:
Is your problem too big for you to handle? “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1).
Are you low on strength? “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10).
Are you in need of daily provisions? “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).
Is your enemy too powerful? “God is able to subdue all things to Himself” (Philippians 3:21).
Do you fear the future? “I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also” (John 14:2-3).
When I ran out of gas, the best thought I had was, “How can I get this truck to the gas station?”
When you and I have troubles and fears, our best thought is, “How can I get this problem to Jesus?”
When your tank is empty, never forget Jesus is just a prayer away.
