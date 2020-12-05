Whew! What a year it’s been. From the pandemic to injustice to racism to the election and so much else: It’s a miracle we’ve made it this far. Only one month left in this year and then we’re on to, well, who knows what the future holds in store for us. What we do know is the biggest holiday of the year is coming: Christmas!
For many, the thought of another holiday season makes you wonder, “Do we really need another Christmas?” Why get together to sing the same songs, put up that old tree, buy another pair of socks and underwear? What if we just skipped Christmas this year?
Believe me when I say there are plenty of traditions of Christmas we could do without. Some of my own holiday habits have a way of adding more pounds around the waistline and more charges to my credit card than I care to admit. Each year at this time, I find myself up to my elbows in decorations and parties and cookies (mostly eating them) and all kinds of Christmas festivities. Each of these holiday activities is good, but I often fear I race from one activity to another and find I’ve missed the Spirit of Christmas. Maybe I’ll receive some gifts, but it’s possible to miss the best present. Perhaps I’ll meet new friends at a party, but it’s easy to forget to talk to the One the party is for.
I’m not wanting to skip Christmas. What I want to do is make Christmas matter. As I consider how to make Christmas matter, here’s the game plan I’ve come up with so far. I recommend it to you.
Put Your Heart Into It!
Christmas won’t matter to you if you don’t put your heart into it. Don’t give gifts or go to that gathering because you have to. Give and go because you want to. And if you don’t want to give or go, talk to Jesus about it. There may be some junk in your spirit that’s clogging up the joy you should be experiencing as we celebrate the arrival of the King of kings.
The Best Gifts Are Those You Give Away
There’s a law of God’s kingdom: “It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35). I honestly cannot remember the gifts I received for Christmas last year. But I can remember the times I gave to a great cause like the Salvation Army or Operation Christmas Child. There are times I’m not sure if I can afford to give, but I give whatever I can. When I can’t give money, I try to give my time or at the very least an encouraging word. Find a way to give to others and you’ll discover a blessing you could never experience otherwise.
Remember, It’s Not Your Birthday
We make Christmas matter when we realize the season is not about us, it’s about Jesus. It’s a cliché but true: Jesus is the reason for the season. Take time to read again the Christmas story (Luke 2 and Matthew 1). Make sure you celebrate His arrival and tell others the good news.
Plan a “Come to Jesus” Moment
Jesus came for you. Christmas will matter if you have a “Come to Jesus” moment this season. It may be at Christmas Eve church service or perhaps it will be you simply getting alone with God. It made all the difference for the shepherds and the wise men that first Christmas. It will make all the difference for you, too. Whatever else you do this season, make sure to come and worship Christ, the newborn King.
Merry Christmas, everyone! I pray its message of hope and peace will mean more to you this year than ever before.