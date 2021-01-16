Within us all, or at least those of us who profess to be Christian, there is a continuous battle – a battle that puts our beliefs in what is true, right, and just up against the ill-conceived notions of relative truths, privileged righteousness, and entitled fairness. As we, individually, win or lose this battle, the victories and defeats are cast across a wider field, becoming a division among congregations and communities, even throughout the nation.
Gustave Flaubert, a 19th Century French writer, once said, “There is no truth. There is only perception.”
There appears to be truth in this statement, but perceptions change and the truth does not.
In John 14:6, Jesus says, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
And Hebrews 13:8 says, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”
For as long as people have interacted, self-proclaimed superiors – those with greater wealth, who hold a higher office, cast a wider net of influence, etc. – have defended their actions as righteousness, coming from an imagined place of privilege.
According to Romans 3:22, “righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe.”
Righteousness is from God alone.
The idea of fairness has become personally possessive – like relative truths, entitled fairness is concerned about the self and a perceived lack of material or promotional items to create a more-than-level playing field. To be Biblically just is to put aside the self to ensure that others have equal opportunities, regardless of capabilities and means.
The deadly Epiphany Riot has made clear the division among us, even among Christians. My challenge to you is to thoughtfully and prayerfully respond to the violence and hatred that seems to be growing. So, ask yourself this: Has my faith informed my politics, or have my politics informed my faith?
It is an important question to wrestle out for yourself. Just remember that Christ has already won the battle for you.