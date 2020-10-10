We love to solve mysteries. Well, the mystery that captured our interest and was the topic of our casual conversations around Independence is solved. Matt, the author of “Matt Loves Rebecca” on the First Ward water tower, has come forward. The mystery of who is Rebecca is unsolved. Matt says he has no girlfriend named Rebecca.
According to the Bulletin Journal post on Facebook, Matt “was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, which is a Class C felony, and trespass – injury or damage greater than $300, which is a serious misdemeanor.” Matt committed a crime, no doubt. But responses to the BJ Facebook post were interesting. The prevailing sentiment is that Matt should receive leniency. He added some color to a bland water tower, put smiles on people’s faces, and gave us something to talk about other than anger, hate, and politics. There were also some “throw the book” at him comments. You can’t let him get away with this or chaos would ensue.
Why not cut him a break? Show Matt a little mercy. What is mercy? It is not getting what you deserve. The problem is, most of us consider not getting what we deserve to be unfair.
Have you ever said or thought, “Life isn’t fair”? Yea, you have. You didn’t like it that your older sister could stay up later than you. The grandparents gave your brother money for his birthday but not you. Your coworker, who happens to be a slacker, gets promoted and you don’t. We could do this all day. Life is not fair. There is no arguing that. But is it a bad thing?
Jesus tells a story in Matthew 20. Seems a vineyard owner needed workers in his vineyard. He goes out early in the day and hires people. Throughout the day, he continued to hire people. At the end of the day, it’s time to pay the workers. He starts with the last group hired and pays them a full day’s wage for one hour of work. Working backwards, he pays all the other groups the same, including the ones who worked all day. This did not sit well with the all-day workers. It isn’t fair!
The vineyard owner responds, “I’m not being unfair. Did I not pay you what I promised?”
The all-day workers agree that he did. The owner paid everyone what he agreed to pay them. But they still think it’s unfair. Finally, the vineyard owner gets to the heart of the issue. “Are you envious because I am generous?” Ouch. He just moved from preaching to meddling.
Your idea of what is fair suffers from an inflated opinion of your own goodness and importance. I studied hard and failed the test. I worked hard and didn’t get promoted. It’s not fair. You have an innate sense of right and wrong, and when it doesn’t go your way you call foul. Your idea of what is fair or unfair will generally work to your advantage. Funny how that works.
Would you rather have a God who is fair or generous? God is interested in relationships. It just so happens that generosity works better in relationships than does fairness. Your problem is you see yourself as the one who worked all day and deserves more instead of the one who worked an hour with whom God is being generous.
When you say, “That’s not fair!” you are saying that what happened wasn’t good for you or you were a victim of a biased action. You want what you deserve and you want others to get what they deserve. Is that what you really want? Exactly what is it you think a sinner like you deserves from God?
God is in the relationship business. In God’s infinite mercy, you do not receive what you deserve. That messes with your well-developed understanding of the value of a human life. Especially your own. Want to solve a real mystery? Try to figure out why God chooses to be generous with you. (Here’s a hint: God loves you.)
What about our friend, Matt? Matt, thanks for bringing some color to our world and a smile to our faces. Also, thanks for reminding us of the importance of love in the midst of the dumpster fire that is 2020. Christians spend way too much time grumbling and way too little time showing gratitude. Why do you think so many folks would rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints? (Maybe that’s the next mystery you need to solve.)