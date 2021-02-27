Did you hear the one about two guys discussing the possibility of love?
“I thought I was in love three times,” Bill says.
“Thought?” Steve asks. “What do you mean?”
“Three years ago, I cared very deeply for a woman who wanted nothing to do with me,” Bill says. “Wasn’t that love?” Steve asks.
“No, that was obsession,” Bill explains.
“Then two years ago, I cared very deeply for an attractive woman who didn’t understand me. Wasn’t that love?” asks Steve.
“No, that was lust,” Bill replies.
“And just last year, I met a woman while I was on a cruise. She was gorgeous, intelligent, a great conversationalist, and had a super sense of humor. Everywhere I followed her on that ship, I would get a very strange sensation in the pit of my stomach. Well, wasn’t that love?” asks Steve.
Bill replies, “No. That was motion sickness!”
When trying to define what love is, most often the definition revolves around feelings. While feelings are often connected with love, defining love simply in terms of feelings will seldom produce lasting fruit. The reason is simple: feelings are subject to change.
I find it interesting that when the New Testament defines love, it never speaks of feelings but rather actions. For instance, probably the most famous verse from the Bible, John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Notice what it doesn’t say. It doesn’t say God so loved the world that He had warm fuzzy feelings for everyone. Don’t get me wrong. I believe God has warm fuzzy feelings for you and everyone else on the planet. But the Bible defines love in terms of actions rather than feelings. God so loved that He acted by giving.
I Corinthians 13 is referred to as the love chapter of the Bible. I want to share with you Hayford’s translation of verses 4 through 8. It says, “Love suffers long, having patience with imperfect people. Love is kind, and active in doing good. Love does not envy; since it is non-possessive and non-competitive, it actually wants others to get ahead. Hence it does not parade itself. Love has a self-effacing quality; it is not ostentatious. Love is not puffed up, treating others arrogantly; it does not behave rudely, but displays good manners and courtesy. Love does not seek its own, insisting on its own rights and demanding precedence; rather, it is unselfish. Love is not provoked; it is not irritable or touchy, rough or hostile, but is graceful under pressure. Love thinks no evil; it does not keep an account of wrongs done to it; instead, it erases resentments. Love does not rejoice in iniquity, finding satisfaction in the shortcomings of others and spreading an evil report; rather, it rejoices in the truth, aggressively advertising the good. Love bears all things, defending and holding other people up. Love believes the best about others, credits them with good intentions, and is not suspicious. Love hopes all things, never giving up on people, but affirming their future. Love endures all things, persevering and remaining loyal to the end.”
This definition of love focuses on actions rather than feelings. I have discovered that I am walking in love the greatest when I often feel it the least. When I want to shout, “What is taking you people so long?” but instead choose to have “…patience with imperfect people…,” I am walking in love. When I do the actions of love, the feelings often are right behind.