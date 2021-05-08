Lately, I have been overwhelmed by a world that is broken, rude, self-centered, violent, and totally devoid of a moral center. I find myself wanting to disengage from it all. I turn on the TV and start channel surfing. I hit upon the Maury Povich Show. I stop. What I see comes under the classification of “you can’t make this stuff up.”
Maury has found a way to profit from the drama that is America right now. DNA testing. If you are a woman who wants to determine the identity of the father of your child, all you have to do is go on the Povich Show and endure 20 minutes or so of having your personal life and failures nationally televised. After all of that, the DNA results are shared.
Sierra was seeing two men, Anthony and David. She became pregnant. Both men thought they were in a committed relationship with her. Which one is the father? Stay tuned.
Amanda, after being cheated on by her husband, decides to get revenge by having a two-month affair with his stepbrother. Now she isn’t sure who the biological father of her three-month-old daughter is. We’ll find out after this commercial break.
1 John 4:12 tells us, “No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God lives in us, and His love is perfected in us.” There is no question that we live in a time and place where seeing God is a real problem. According to 1 John, God is love. God’s love for us is experienced this way. “God sent his only Son into the world so that we might live through him.”
At the heart of the Christian faith is this declaration: Love is who God is. But there is a problem. No one has seen God, and we live in a world where experiencing the love of God is hard.
Explain God’s love to victims of racism, natural disasters, terminal illnesses, abuse, and drive-by shootings. Explain God’s love in light of the holocaust, ethnic cleansings, starvation, and poverty.
In the drama of life, people are weary of asking, “Where is God in all of my struggles, my hardships, my sadness, and my hopelessness?” Where is God? Good question. Because according to John, no one has seen God. But they have seen you.
“If we love one another, God lives in us.” If you love others, then the God that lives in you is seen in what you do. And what is love? “In this is love, not that we loved God but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the atoning sacrifice for our sins.” The clearest expression of love is Jesus’ death on a cross. Love is a sacrifice made for the purpose of allowing us to experience forgiveness and new life.
What does this mean for you? Love is an intentional, sacrificial act of your will that is intended to have a positive effect on the life of another person. It is an act of your will. It has to be. While love is who God is, love is not who you are. You do not naturally make personal sacrifices. You struggle to love your enemies. To the extent that you can love one another not only are the lives of others impacted in good ways, but most importantly the God who is not seen becomes visible.
A few weeks ago our community, our state, indeed even our nation, experienced a horrific tragedy when Sergeant Jim Smith was killed in the line of duty. The outpouring of love and support for Jim’s family, friends, and colleagues in the law enforcement community was nothing short of amazing. It was a moment when we loved one another. And God was seen in that love. Something I know would please Jim very much.
We live in a world where Maury Povich will never lack drama to capitalize on. Maury only works two days a week and makes $13 million a year. This is a symptom of the real problem. We are good at drama and bad at love. Our world is broken and in need of the love of God.
“Where is God?” is a good question, but it is the wrong question to ask. The question begging for an answer is, “Where are you?”
Love one another. God will show up when you do.