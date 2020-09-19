I love watching the hummingbirds on our porch and, boy, are they F A T right now. And feisty. It’s hard to tell, but I think we have six hummingbirds between our two feeders, and it seems like they fight more than anything else.
Have you ever seen hummingbirds fight? It looks like jousting or sword fighting. It’s very entertaining.
Based on what we observe going on at the feeders, I think it’s safe to say that these are family units – there are only a couple of birds in the spring and summer, and now when fall is coming on, there are a few more birds. If these truly are family units, then what is going on? Why would they be fighting over a seat at the feeder when there are four seats at each? Why would they be trying to hurt each other when there is more than enough to go around? They’re family, for cryin’ out loud, why can’t they just get along? All this fighting seems counterintuitive to their immediate need of storing energy for the migration that is about to come.
When you think about it, this is truly a sad state the hummingbirds operate in. If only we could teach them about cooperation and peace and unity. If only we could show them how much better life is when everyone works toward the same goal.
We even have scripture verses that we would teach them if we could, like, “Live in harmony with one another. Do not be haughty but associate with the lowly. Never be wise in your own sight.” (Romans 12;16) Or, “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” (John 13:35) Or even, “Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor.” (Romans 12:10)
Sadly enough, we can’t teach the hummingbirds anything…for many reasons. But maybe we could learn something from them.