Did you hear the one about the guy who was sports fishing off the Florida coast in Key West?
Due to some unfortunate circumstances, his boat capsized. He could swim, but his fear of alligators kept him clinging to the overturned craft. Spotting an old beachcomber walking on the shore, the tourist shouted, “There wouldn’t by chance be any alligators in these waters?!”
“No,” the old man hollered back, “haven’t been any for years!”
Feeling relieved, the tourist started swimming leisurely toward the shore. About halfway toward shore, he asked the old man, “Say, how’d you get rid of the gators, anyway?”
“We didn’t do anything,” the old man said. “The sharks got ’em.”
We are living in some unprecedented times. One constant when dealing with uncharted territory or the unknown is that fear will show up. Whether it is the fear of contracting COVID-19 and possibly dying or running out of toilet paper, it seems that fear is all around. While it is often prudent to take precautions with the unknown, yielding to fear is never a good choice.
The reason fear is never a good choice is that as the Bible informs us, “fear has torment” (I John 4:18). Dwelling on fear affects our emotions, our health, and our decisions – sometimes with disastrous results.
So how do we keep fear at bay in our lives? I believe the secret is to understand how fear enters our lives to begin with. The joke I used at the beginning of this article is a good illustration for us on how fear comes. With the fisherman, fear came as a result of hearing how it came about that there were no alligators in that area.
Romans 10:17 declares, “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”
Faith and fear are spiritual forces, and both come the same way, by hearing. Fear is really just faith focused in the wrong direction. Fear is believing that some bad or evil is going to come my way. Faith is believing that something good is coming my way. Whether fear or faith has sway in your life is determined by WHAT you are hearing.
When I sense that fear is building in my mind or life, I liken it to the gas gauge in my vehicle. If the indicator starts getting near the E mark, it is informing me that I need to alter my behavior (in this case driving) or I will soon be walking. Similarly, if I sense fear rising, it’s letting me know that I need to alter the things I am hearing. If not, fear will establish a beachhead and, ultimately, a fortress of torment in my life.
If you sense fear rising in your life, I suggest you examine what you are hearing. Maybe it’s time to turn the TV off, to get off social media, or any other source that produces fear. My suggestion is to open the Bible and find what God says to you. Remember, God doesn’t want you living in fear.
II Timothy 1:7 says, “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.