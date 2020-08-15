I just wanna be a sheep (baa ba ba baa)
I pray the Lord my soul to keep
Maybe you learned this song when you were in Sunday school. Or maybe you’ve never heard it before, but once you hear it, it’s hard to forget it. Obviously, it’s about wanting to be a sheep, more specifically, a sheep in the flock which Jesus shepherds. What a wonderful image.
A few of the verses sing about not wanting to be something. For example, you might sing I don’t want to be a Pharisee (’cause they’re not fair, you see) or I don’t want to be a Sadducee (’cause they’re always sad, you see). Or there’s my favorite, I don’t want to be from Babylon (’cause they babble on and on and on…). The point of the song, though, is not want we don’t want to be, but what we want to be.
I think most of us do a pretty good job of being a sheep, but many of us sheep find it too easy to follow the voice of a different shepherd. What that voice says might be just about anything. Unfortunately, social media gives more wannabe shepherds a big voice.
Jesus’ call to his sheep is simple, “Love God, love others.” There’s nothing more or nothing less. It’s simple.
Other shepherds change that message up a bit. They might tell their sheep to love God and love others as long as those others are like you or like the shepherd. They might tell you to love others except for those others that don’t vote like you do. Or maybe you should love others as long as they share your same views about the pandemic response in our state or in our country.
If you don’t believe me, check your Facebook page. Don’t have Facebook? Pay attention to the commercials you see on TV. Listen to how people around you talk.
There is too much hatred in this world already without people deepening the divide between neighbors and families. There are too many shepherds leading us astray and not enough bringing us back together.
Jesus says, “I am the good shepherd.” In fact, he is the only shepherd we can trust. So, yes, I just wanna be a sheep (baa ba ba baa), but only in the flock in which Jesus is the shepherd.
Baa.