An ancient eastern parable goes this way:
“A wise man met the Plague on his way and asked, ‘Where are you going?’ It answered, ‘To a big city. I have to kill five thousand people there.’ In a few days the same wise man again met the Plague. ‘You said that you’d kill five thousand people but you’ve killed all fifty thousand,’ he accused. ‘No,’ objected the Plague, ‘I’ve killed five thousand; the others died from fear.’”
On Sunday, June 28, two unrelated events occurred that have something very significant in common.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey live on a private street in an affluent St. Louis neighborhood. At about 7:23 p.m. they heard a large commotion outside their home caused by a large group of people coming through an iron gate marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs. The group was protesting police brutality and recent actions by the St. Louis mayor. The couple were afraid for their property and their own well-being. The McCloskeys armed themselves with a rifle and a handgun, confronted the protestors, advised them they were on private property, and told them to leave.
On that Sunday, our local high school celebrated graduation. The school district took precautions to ensure a safe, socially distanced gathering. One of the graduates was not feeling well and, following the ceremony, went to the local hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health officials are optimistic no one had prolonged exposure with the graduating senior, but this was a real blow to our high school trying to do something special for the 2020 grads.
What do these two events have in common? Fear. Both feed our fear in the times we are in. A fear being fueled by the news outlets, social media, our politicians, and the list goes on.
Yoda, a famous Jedi master, said it best, “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”
Make no mistake, we are afraid.
Fear of a pandemic that has shut us down. Fear of partisan politics. Fear of conflicting experts on the coronavirus. Fear of tense race relations. Fear of having no one answer a 911 call. Fear of angry protestors. Fear of people acting irresponsibly. Fear of our friends with strongly held opinions they call truth. Fear of saying or doing anything that will make us a target.
Our fear is making things very dark. We are angry. Hate grows. Suffering increases. What can be done? We can accept an invitation.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” You need rest. You need to take a breath.
Jesus invites you to come. This involves movement, action on your part. If you are tired of how life is going, come. The invitation is not just for some. It is for all. Bring your wounds, your scars, your baggage. Bring your doubts, your questions, and especially your fears. Rest is the gift Jesus offers. Rest from the storms, the stress, the hard stuff we face every day. Rest from your fear, your anger, your hate, your suffering. Rest that is soul deep.
The solution to the world’s fear is not out there, it is in you. If you want the world to be a different place, then you need to be a different person. Acting out of fear is only making things worse. Finding rest, for your soul, with Jesus, is the path away from the dark side.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
There is a better way, for you, for all of us, and it begins with an invitation to find rest. Jesus says, “Come.”