Did you hear about the memes that have come out concerning 2020? One says that if 2020 was a bag of potato chips, the flavor would be orange juice and toothpaste. Another says that if 2020 was a playground slide, it would have a cheese grater on the end of it. The final one I want to share with you is that if 2020 was a scented candle, it would smell like a portable toilet on fire.
Wow, what a year. If you were writing a sci-fi novel, could you come up with something better for a plot than 2020? We had a global pandemic, an economic recession, political division, an unprecedented hurricane season, and unusual weather events.
Every generation has a “where were you when…” moment. Where were you when JFK was shot? When Neal Armstrong took those first steps on the moon? Or where were you on 9/11? I’m pretty sure 2020 (COVID-19) will be a defining moment of this generation. These moments are cultural shifts. They are often negative, catastrophic, or tragic events that strike with no warning. As a result, they tend to introduce a new sense of uncertainty into our lives.
I suppose most of us would like to have a re-do on the year 2020. While that’s not possible, we can take steps to mitigate the uncertainty and fear that is prevalent as a result. I believe the greatest enemy we face is not the pandemic itself, nor the resulting consequences, but fear.
As we look into the Word of God, often the first message God brings in any circumstance of uncertainty is “don’t fear.” I find it interesting that in the Christmas story alone, four different times God appeared and said, “Don’t be afraid.” God said this to Zacharias, the father of John the Baptist (Luke 1:13). God told Mary to not be afraid when an angel appeared to her to and informed her she would be the physical mother of the Savior (Luke 1:30). When Joseph was pondering his next steps after hearing Mary was pregnant, an angel appeared to him with the message, “Don’t be afraid” (Matthew 1:20). When the night sky suddenly lit up before the shepherds and an angel appeared to them to announce the birth of Jesus, his first words were, “Do not be afraid” (Luke 2:10).
In times of uncertainty, God’s method of operation is always the same. He shows up with the same message every time. Don’t be afraid. The reason is quite simple. Fear is never of God, and is the quickest way to short-circuit the plan and purpose of God for our lives. That’s why it is important for us to learn how to resist fear.
The best method to resist fear is to say aloud (not just think) what God has said about you and the circumstance you are facing. Resisting fear simply with thoughts is like trying to pound a nail with a rolled-up newspaper. It’s not the right tool for the job.
Speaking the Word of God is how Jesus overcame the enemy during his temptation. He didn’t just think the word of God, he spoke it. You and I can do the same thing when fear attacks. You can confidently SAY based on II Timothy 1:7, Philippians 1:6, and Acts 20:23, “God hasn’t given me a spirit of fear but of power, love, and a sound mind. The good work God is doing in my life will be completed. I will finish my race with joy.”
Maybe your 2020 was filled with disappointment, heartache, and loss. We can’t have a redo, but 2021 can be different. If every day you make the choice to resist fear, even in the midst of uncertainty, 2021 can be a great year.