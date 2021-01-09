The things that bug me the most when they are not working properly begin with the letter C. When my car isn’t working right it is very frustrating. When my children are having issues, it absorbs all my attention. When my church isn’t functioning right it keeps me up at night. And when my computer is having issues it brings my professional world to a standstill.
When your computer is acting up, what do you do? The first thing you try is rebooting it. The act of turning it off and restarting it clears out your RAM (Random Access Memory). Rebooting can fix several kinds of problems.
If your computer is working slow or not at all a reboot will clear out whatever is clogging the memory on your computer and get it and your programs working more optimally.
If one program on your computer is requiring too much of your computer’s memory, and some programs are memory hogs, it can clear that program out and allow other programs to function.
If you are having connectivity issues with the Internet, you may need to reboot your computer along with your router or modem, which can reset them so you are making solid connections again.
A reboot is good for your computer. It will get your computer operating more efficiently, just as the designer of your computer intended. A reboot is also good for God’s people to get us operating as our Designer intended.
2020 is over. It seems like 2021 took its sweet time getting here. As residents of 2021 for a few days now, let me ask you a question: What is worth saving from 2020? God gives us jobs that seem too big for us. God gives us tasks that appear impossible to do. Are you ready? Not if you’re going into 2021 dragging all of your 2020 baggage with you.
2020 has been a hard year. We’ve been dealing with a pandemic, election stress, job loss, a strained health care system, civil unrest, a national reckoning with systemic racism, and the ongoing debate on whether or not kids should be attending school in person. In 2020, our world became a darker place. And what of 2021? A violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. We could use a little light. How brightly is your light shining?
Is your life’s operating system working slow or not at all? Are your life’s resources, your time and money, being used in productive and positive ways? Are your connections to friends and family, the relationships that make your life worthwhile, present and working? 2020 has left us all operating at a less than optimal level. Our light has dimmed. Is it time for you to reboot your life’s operating system to get it working again as the Designer, the Lord our God, intended?
God speaking through the prophet Isaiah to every person in need of a reboot says, “Do not remember the former things or consider the things of old. I am about to do a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it?”
A reboot prepares your operating systems to embrace and live into the new thing God will be doing in 2021. A reboot will enable you to thrive and not simply survive. There are two things you can do that will get you operating more optimally and your light burning more brightly.
First, get back to praising and worshiping God. Online or in person, just do it. Second, get back to following our Shepherd, Jesus Christ. Yes, this will require that you get your life moving in ways that benefit others. Clear away the accumulated stuff in your life that prevents you from doing those two things. 2021 it is not a time to go back to the old ways but to live into new ways. Clear out the old and start operating the way your Designer intends for you to live. The world needs you. You need to get the light of Christ burning more brightly in your life. Time for a reboot.