“Do you know where you are going?”
That was a question my wife asked me one day as we were driving with some friends to tour the Rocky Mountain National Park outside of Estes Park, Colorado. We had just moved to Colorado a couple of months before this so I could attend the Iliff School of Theology in Denver, and were serving a little country church outside of Fleming, Colorado, in the northeast corner of the state. We had several friends and relatives who came by to visit during that first summer, and we always tried to find a couple of days we could take them to the park to see the grandeur of the mountains.
On this particular trip, I had to make a small detour to Fort Collins to visit a church member who had just had surgery. The hospital was just inside the city line not far from the interstate highway, so it was just a short detour to make. After the visit, I reconnected with everyone in the hospital cafeteria and we set off from there to go up to Estes Park. Through the conversations, I missed my corner and wound up on a street that was totally unfamiliar and began trying to find my way back so we could continue. Of course, I couldn’t let anyone else know I was in unfamiliar territory so by looking at the compass and seeing we were heading east at least I decided to just continue until I hit something familiar or the interstate east of town and go from there. The problem was that my wife also recognized that we were on unfamiliar ground and kept questioning me if I knew what I was doing.
Now I wasn’t particularly lost, really. I knew that if I continued just driving east, I would hit the interstate eventually and then be able to get back on track for the rest of our trip and be fine. By the time I came up to the interstate, we were only about a mile north of the interchange so I simply drove down to it and we were back on track. No problems! I have since believed that one of the best accessories to a car was in fact a compass.
In our faith journey we also have a compass in Christ Jesus who can keep us heading in the right direction, even if we may not be on quite the right road. Each of us struggles from time to time to find a direction or a pathway through the distractions of life, and we do from time to time miss our turn here and there. But if we keep watch on where Christ may still be giving some direction, we will find the right path again and often discover we are not all that far off.
Especially today, it has been easy for us to find we are on unfamiliar ground. We have not had to walk this path of isolation and social distancing like this before, and we can be a little bit unsettled in the process. Yet, we have also discovered that if we keep our eyes on Jesus through all of this, we are beginning to see the path more clearly again and that just perhaps we haven’t strayed all that far as might have been feared.
Keeping a careful watch on Jesus in our life does keep us from getting too far off the course as to be truly lost.