Whenever someone comes up to you and says, “I don’t want to complain, but…” you need to buckle your seatbelt. What is with the run on toilet paper? What has the coronavirus have to do with TP? And why is gas in Independence 20 to 30 cents more than gas stations 15 minutes to our south and west? And have you been to the doctor’s office lately? I just celebrated two birthdays in their waiting room. And what about that worship service? The pastor went too long and the music was too slow. And what about….
Complain. Complain. Complain. We have become a nation of complainers.
From our coffee shops to our political debates. From the office water cooler to our churches. We do love to complain. Complaining is a destructive disease. The common complaint says, “I don’t like it,” and offers no solution.
The common complaint says, “It’s your fault. You do something about it,” and does nothing to help.
The common complaint says, “If you don’t do it my way, then I will go somewhere else,” and tells anyone who will listen why I don’t go there anymore.
The people of Israel have been freed from slavery in Egypt. They are traveling in the wilderness and complaining constantly. God has provided for them every step of the way. They have crossed the Red Sea and saw the Egyptian army destroyed; they were hungry and received meat and manna from heaven. Each step of the way, God has provided. But their memories are short.
They are camping at Rephidim and there is no water. They are thirsty. And complaining against God and Moses. “Why did you bring us up out of Egypt to make us and our children and livestock die of thirst?”
Their complaining goes to the heart of their relationship with God. It calls into question God’s presence and faithfulness and it seeks to blame others and/or God for their problems. In exasperation the people cry out, “Is the Lord among us or not?”
At its core, complaining is both a personal problem and a spiritual one. It’s a personal problem, because the focus of any complaint is on you. It’s all about you. It’s a spiritual problem because, at its heart, complaining reflects a lack of faith in God.
“Is the Lord among us or not?” I’m not getting what I want and I’m no longer certain I can trust God for it.
Complaining offers no solution. It only disrupts communities and relationships.
There is a cure for the common complaint. And the cure addresses the complaint raised in the wilderness, “Is the Lord with us or not?” Is God with us? With you?
The spiritual cure for this complaint is worship. Nothing opens our eyes to what God is up to like worship. Worship is the opportunity to focus on the God who is here, with you, right now. Worship is not about entertainment; it is about intentionally experiencing the presence of God.
The personal cure is becoming the answer to the question. The personal cure is service. When you serve others, you take the focus off of yourself and place it on others. The other person may be wondering if God is with them or not. You, through compassionate service, become their answer to that question. They can experience the God who is present through your kindness, hospitality, and generosity.
It takes no special skills to complain. We are all born with an amazing capacity to point out what is wrong with people and the world. The cure for the common complaint does take some energy on your part. Show up for worship. Find ways to serve others. Get over and outside of yourself.
To be sure, there is much to complain about in our world. You have a choice to make. Will you be a part of the problem or the solution? The truth that worship and service make clear to us is that God is indeed with us and that God works through people like you to make the world a better place when you make God’s presence known.
This world is far from perfect. Be the cure and not the disease.