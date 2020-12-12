What do you do when your life is suddenly disrupted? When you have to change your pattern of living? When the important relationships of your life become disconnected? When you lose all that is familiar? This is where we are living now. A global pandemic has been imposed on us, causing fear and creating havoc. Our economy is shaky. Many find themselves either unemployed or underemployed. Businesses, especially local small businesses, are struggling. Friends and family have limited contact with each other. Our medical infrastructure is strained to the breaking point. Friends, we have a mess on our hands.
A recent article in the LA Times sums it up nicely.
“There doesn’t seem much to be thankful for as we approach this holiday. COVID-19 infection rates are surging again, as is the death rate, and maybe it’s a good thing we don’t have guests for the long weekend because it could be hard to find enough toilet paper for all of them.
“Many of the schools that were back in session are now closing again. Students are falling farther and farther behind where they would have been in a traditional school year. Stores, restaurants and salons, and other services are still hurting; more businesses are threatened with permanent closure. Unlike when this whole thing started just before spring, the days now are growing colder, shorter, darker.
“And now we’re hit with what feels like the ultimate insult: rising disease rates after all the sacrifices made months ago to ‘flatten the curve’ just as America prepares for what used to be a day of large gatherings with those we love.”
Welcome to our mess.
One day, at the beginning of Jesus’ ministry, in his home church in Nazareth, he rose and read these words from the prophet Isaiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because He has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”
When he finished, he handed the scroll back to the attendant, sat down, and said, “Today this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.”
We are in the Advent season. The journey toward Christmas. God entering the mess that is our world. God doing something about the mess that is our world. God coming to clean up the mess that is our world. And God is looking for help with the cleaning.
Many of you decorate for Christmas. I’m kind of a scrooge. Whatever goes up, has to come down. I really dislike the cleanup. But like you, I want everything to look nice. Putting up trees and lights, wreaths and yard decorations, brightens the darkness and brings beauty to the ugliness that surrounds us. It makes us feel like kids again and brings a song of joy to our hearts. But later it has to be put away.
So, too, does the mess we are living in. Jesus came to clean things up. But while we’re busy with our own holiday traditions, we easily miss the message that Jesus intends to clean up the mess with our help. Jesus came proclaiming good news and the year of the Lord’s favor, now his message is our message. The same Spirit that was upon Jesus is upon you. Cleaning up the mess just isn’t just Jesus’ job, it’s your job as well.
Following Jesus means becoming more like him. He lived to make the good news great news for others. That involves loving our God, loving our neighbor, loving ourselves, and most especially loving our enemies. As the days grow colder, shorter, and darker, there is only one way to clean up the mess we are in. Sharing the love of God as we have seen and experienced it in our Lord Jesus Christ. And the good news of loving others at Christmas? You don’t have to put it away when Christmas is over.