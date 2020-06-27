Did you hear the one about the junior executive who dialed his boss’s extension by mistake and said, “Bring a coffee to my office in two minutes!”?
The boss shouted back on the phone, “Do you know who you are talking to?”
The junior executive replied simply, “No.”
The boss exclaimed loudly, “I’m the BOSS!”
The junior executive replied in the same tone, “Do you know who you are talking to?”
The boss replied, a little puzzled, “No.”
The junior executive simply said, “Good,” and disconnected.
We’ve all probably made simple mistakes like this junior executive. A simple mistake often made with the Bible and its application for our lives is a failure to ask two questions. Who is doing the talking? Secondly, who are they talking to?
Failing to ask these questions can lead to a lot of confusion, and ultimately the mistaken idea that the Bible contradicts itself. There are many examples we could look at along these lines, but as we approach the 244th birthday of our nation, the area I want to focus on for this article is regarding the individual and the nation.
By failing to ask who is doing the talking and who are they talking to, we can get confused as to the roles and responsibilities of the individual and that of government. For example, the Bible says, “…if your enemy is hungry, feed him; If he is thirsty, give him a drink; For in so doing you will heap coals of fire on his head. Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:20-21)
Based on this scripture and others such as “turn the other cheek” and “go the extra mile,” one might mistakenly think that it is wrong or unbiblical to ever go to war, protect yourself, or stand up for what is right. But if we stop and ask, “Who are these instructions addressed to?”we see that they are addressed to the individual.
As we continue on with the next verse in Romans, Paul begins to speak about the responsibility of government. He sums it up in Romans 13:4 by saying, “The authorities are God’s servants, sent for your good. But if you are doing wrong, of course you should be afraid, for they have the power to punish you. They are God’s servants, sent for the very purpose of punishing those who do what is wrong.” (NLT)
In other words, the primary function of government is to reward good and punish evil. If the individual attempts to take matters in their own hands and administer justice or vengeance they have usurped their responsibility. Conversely, if government fails to reward good and punish evil, it has abdicated its responsibility.
Government is never instructed in scripture to “turn the other cheek” or “go the extra mile.” Those instructions are given to the individual. When government functions in its God-ordained role of rewarding good and punishing evil, it in essence is an act of love. It is providing the necessary backdrop for beneficial interactions among people, businesses, and organizations.
When both the individual and the government understand their respective roles and responsibilities and diligently attend to them, a peaceful society becomes possible.