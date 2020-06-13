I’m ready to throw in the towel on 2020. Can we just move on to 2021? We are dealing with a pandemic. One hundred thousand people have died. So many are enduring economic hardships. We are isolated and frustrated. You think things can’t get worse and then.... Stories of people in masks spitting on those without masks. A white woman calls the police on a black man politely asking her to follow the rules and leash her dog. The horrific video of a police officer killing George Floyd and the ensuing protests and riots resulting in injury, death, and property damage.
And then I get a letter in the mail. In fact, 14 other churches in our community received the same letter. It was from a resident in our community. What was the letter about? She would like the church to be the church.
“I have lived here going on 10 years. In those 10 years, not one church person has stopped. How do you get folks who move here interested in your churches? We started going to a church here and went occasionally. No one ever contacted us, called, or came to see us. Do you keep track of your flocks and invite new folks in? Even if they’ve lived here for years? Do you put out the effort? Years ago in a little country church at Bible school I accepted Jesus into my life. I have never regretted this at all. I always talk to the Lord, but I don’t believe in churches that much.”
I can’t blame her. Things are a mess. We struggle to be the church when we we’re in our buildings. Now we find ourselves out of our buildings, frantic to get back into our buildings, so we can get back to being the kind of church this woman doesn’t believe in that much.
“Things are going to get very hard, people unemployed, losing farms, homes, and many things that will go with this. God wants you all to work together to help get ready and get folks prepared for our questionable future. God doesn’t want religious divisions, he wants you all to be one. Not 15 churches working alone. He wants 15 churches working as one!”
To make her point, she sent each of us a crisp, new $100 bill. One church with $100 doesn’t do much. Fifteen churches with $1,500 can make an impact. Her point was right on, and somewhere Jesus was smiling and nodding his head.
Jesus has given us our marching orders. “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”
The power has come. The lingering question for those who claim to follow Jesus is, “What kind of witness for Jesus are you?”
This world is screwed up. And this woman has sent 15 churches a $100 bill in an effort to help us become a church she can believe in. We are in the midst of a politicized health crisis. What are you saying and doing that is hopeful? We have seen the ugliness of racism on prime-time television. What are you saying and doing that is helpful? Our nation is divided and angry and becoming increasingly violent. What are you saying and doing to bring us together?
I don’t think this woman is alone in seeing a world that is screwed up and hoping for a church that can be believed in. Can we be that kind of church? She’s betting $1,500 on it. And for the record, as of this writing, we are struggling to reach a consensus on how to spend our $100. When we struggle to be the church Jesus has in mind for us to be, it’s not always pretty. But it is honest and it is real and it is something you can believe in. Hopefully, we are all struggling in the right direction.