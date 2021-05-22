Did you hear the one about the mom at graduation trying to take a picture of their son in a cap and gown, posed with his father?
“Let’s try to make this look natural,” she said. “Junior, put your arm around your dad’s shoulder.”
The father answered, “If you want it to look natural, why not have him put his hand in my pocket?”
This month, we are celebrating the educational accomplishments of graduates. I have learned in life that although graduation maybe completed, your education is an ongoing process and you never get away from the basics or fundamentals. So, this month I would like to give you the “A” of my ABCs of life.
The letter A stands for Always Put God First. Matthew 6:33 reminds us to “…seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” From this one verse we can glean several very powerful lessons.
Notice we are instructed to seek first, not second, or third, or when we get around to it. This is the “Principle of First.” We always have the time and resources to do anything, if we do it first. I always have time and energy to develop my relationship with God if I do it first in my day. However, if I wait, there will always be plenty of things to occupy my time and energy, resulting in not having enough time for the Lord.
The same is true regarding finances. People have informed me over the years they don’t have enough money to give or to save. My response is always the same – you do if you do it first. That’s the “Principle of First” in action.
Did you notice in Matthew 6:33 that the understood subject of the verse is “you.” God’s level of involvement in your life is determined more by you than God. So often folks are sitting around waiting for God to “do something about….” The reality is that God is a gentleman. As a general rule, He will never intrude where He is not welcomed or invited. So, if God seems distant, the question to ask is, “Am I taking the steps to welcome Him into my life?” “Am I putting Him first?”
When we put Him first, He promises that all these other things will be added to us. What are all these other things He’s referring to here? The context of this verse is dealing with everyday issues of life. Food, clothes, shelter, and the inherent worry that comes with living.
As I look back over the years, many of the dreams I had as a young boy have come to fruition as a result of putting God first. I didn’t set out seeking these dreams but did set out seeking Him. As a result, God honored His word and brought these dreams to pass.
Acts 10:34 states that God shows no partiality. What He does for one, He will do for anyone. Let me encourage you today to seek first the kingdom of God by welcoming and inviting Him into your life. As you do, all these other things will be added.