The entire school gathered on May 1 to witness one of the most embarrassing moments of my life. As a wide-eyed first grader in Mrs. Stricker’s class I dutifully followed all the directions in the weeks leading up to the All-School May Day Celebration. Long, colorful streamers waved lazily in the breeze from their perch at the top of the flagpole. Our entire class lined up boy, girl, boy, girl around the pole. Each of us grabbed a streamer and walked to our assigned places.
“Boys turn left! Girls turn right!” hollered Mrs. Stricker. And when the music started, we began to walk forward, weaving the streamers around the flagpole. I was doing great, weaving in and out of the other students until a little girl named Keri (my first-grade crush) mistakenly zigged when she should have zagged. But the show must go on, so we kept promenading around the May Pole.
But Mrs. Stricker was having none of it. “STOP!” she bellowed. And under her command we all backed up and untangled the streamers until she got to mine. In front of the entire student body she falsely accused me of the Zig-Zag Folly while my first-grade crush watched as I took the rap for her crime.
I felt all the eyes of Woodville Elementary School staring down upon me. I panicked, threw my streamer to the ground, ran back into the classroom, and cried my eyes out.
That was decades ago, but the sting of that moment stayed with me for a long time. And each May Day, I am reminded of the event. For many years bitterness and anger would boil up inside of me whenever the memory resurfaced. Thankfully, God has given me grace to forgive those who’ve hurt me and now I’m able to chuckle about a silly event.
Coincidently, May Day finds its roots in the Celtic tradition of Beltane. For them, the May Day festival was thought to divide the year in half, between the light and the dark. Symbolic fire was one of the main rituals of the festival, helping to celebrate the return of life and fertility to the world.
For me, instead of celebrating life and light, I allowed unforgiveness to steal away my joy and kill a friendship. While the May Pole was wrapped in colorful streamers, I allowed myself to get wrapped up in resentment.
You may laugh at my embarrassing moment, but let me ask you: Is there unforgiveness, bitterness, anger, or resentment keeping you from enjoying the freedom that is available to you in Jesus? If you like, you can continue to stomp off in a huff and wait for others to apologize to you. Or you could choose to forgive.
The Bible says, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32). When you consider how much God has forgiven of us, doesn’t it seem reasonable that we forgive others?
It’s true, the feelings of forgiveness may take time, but the choice of forgiveness can happen in a moment. Even this moment.
Don’t you think that unforgiving spirit has taken enough from you? Why not choose to forgive and be free?