Change is hard. Transitions are hard. I am noticing all the little things that are changing that throws me out of my routine and structure. Last week, for instance, we took the baptismal font out the sanctuary to help stop possible contamination. I use the font to set my notes on while I’m preaching. It wasn’t there. I had no place to put my stuff. Now what am I going to do?
Sometimes, changes and transitions, no matter how inconveniencing they are, reveal something that was previously hidden. Immanuel is having new carpet installed all throughout the church. That means I had to empty out my office and take all the books off the bookshelf. When I removed those books, do you know what I found? In the way the bookshelf and the cinder blocks line up, there are crosses. Four of them. I had never seen them before because they were hidden by the books. Who knew!?!
In this time of change, we are seeing things that were previously hidden by our “normal” lives. We have seen the worst of people come out in social media. We have seen the fear in people come out. We have seen the hope of people come out. And we have seen the generosity of people come out again.
A few years after me and my family moved here, there was a lot of rain resulting in a lot of flooding. It was Indee’s homecoming week and Charles City was coming to town to play some football. Charles City, if you remember, was hit very hard. Independence came together and sent the Charles City football team home with a couple of truckloads of bottled water and cleaning supplies.
Independence has come together time and time again to show support for cancer patients and families who have lost a young mother or father. Just because we live in a city called Independence doesn’t mean that we are independent from one another. Independence is a city that comes together to do what needs to be done and sees the job through to the finish.
We will do that now. Our lives are forever changed. Something like this has not happened as far back as anyone can remember. All churches everywhere are now saying, “We’ve never done that before.” You’re right, we haven’t. But we are learning, and we are working together.
Paul writes in 2nd Corinthians, “But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body.”
We are not defeated. We are not destroyed. And we are not abandoned. This virus thing is shaking us up a little bit, but something new is being revealed. The body of Christ is working in ways we haven’t seen here in a long, long time.
Give thanks to God for all that you have and all that you are. You are loved. and you are not alone.