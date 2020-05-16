“May you be strengthened with all power, according to His glorious might, for all endurance and patience with joy.” (Colossians 1:11)
Have you had any breakdowns yet? You know you’re sick of not being able to do what you want. You want to sit in a restaurant and enjoy a nice steak. You want to get a haircut. You want to go to a ballgame.
We’re all sick of not being able to do what we want to do. So, have you had a breakdown yet? Have your kids? Have your parents or coworkers or neighbors had a breakdown?
I think everyone in my house has had a breakdown to some degree. This is taking a toll on all of us. They tell us this is a marathon, not a sprint. Well, I can tell you I am in no shape for this marathon (or any marathon). Chances are that neither are you.
There is, however – hope in these difficult times. Psalm 146:5 says this: “Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the LORD his God.” And in the next chapter, Psalm 147:3, we read, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” God is here, with us now, keeping His promises to save and protect us.
It seems that after watching the news or spending a little time on Facebook, one of the most common ways for people to channel their fear and frustration during this time is to lash out at others, blaming them or bullying them. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Republican or a Democrat, hatred and accusations come from every direction. People are insisting that they’re right without regard for facts or the vulnerable (by vulnerable I mean those that are physically, emotionally, and economically fragile because of all that’s going on).
Believe it or not, the Bible has something to say about this as well. The apostle Paul says, in his letter to the Philippians, “Complete my joy by being of the same mind, having the same love, being in full accord and of one mind.” (Philippians 2:2)
And the apostle Peter writes, “Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins.” (1 Peter 4:8)
I know that loving people who disagree with you can be incredibly hard, nearly impossible. Jesus says in Matthew 19:26, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
And so I will leave you with these verses.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
“Oh give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; for His steadfast love endures forever!” (Psalm 118:1)
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” (Romans 15:13)
There is hope in the Lord, and to Him I turn repeatedly.
Peace.